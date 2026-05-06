Saltbox Accelerates National Expansion with Third Atlanta Location, Chicago Market Entry, and Series C Funding Led by Packard Capital

Company expands to meet growing demand from product-based businesses seeking flexible infrastructure, hands-on operational support, and the ability to scale across multiple locations

ATLANTA, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Saltbox, the operations hub for product-based businesses, today announced a major expansion milestone with the opening of its third Atlanta-area location in Chamblee, its entry into the Chicago market, and the close of a Series C funding round led by Packard Capital.

One of Saltbox loading docks Saltbox

As product-based businesses continue to start up and scale across the U.S., entrepreneurs are rethinking how they run modern operations. Many are moving away from rigid warehouse leases and fully outsourced 3PL models in favor of more flexible, hands-on approaches that give them greater control over their inventory, fulfillment, and customer experience.

Saltbox is designed specifically to address this shift—bringing together flexible warehouse space, integrated logistics infrastructure, and on-site operational support in a single environment designed for businesses that are actively shipping, receiving, and evolving their operations.

Members are increasingly using Saltbox as a distributed network—operating across multiple locations to get closer to customers, lower shipping costs, and deliver faster, more reliable experiences without rebuilding infrastructure in each market.

"We don't just give you a place to work—we help you run your business, in a space where everything around you was built with your operation in mind," said Katerina Cirilli, CEO of Saltbox.

Expanding in Atlanta: Chamblee Location Opens

Saltbox's third Atlanta location, in Chamblee, and its twelfth location nationwide, deepens its presence in its founding market, making its total square footage footprint in Atlanta across all three locations 300,000 square feet. The new location reflects both the company's origins and its continued investment in supporting entrepreneurs where they are building and growing.

"We're super excited to add Chamblee as our third location in the Atlanta market. Chamblee is one of the fastest growing cities in Georgia, and Saltbox is strategically located just around the corner from City Hall and close to MARTA," said Lucy Voss, VP of Operations at Saltbox. "This location is especially meaningful because our co-founder, Tyler Scriven, ran and operated his ecommerce company out of this building back in 2019. This is where the vision of Saltbox was really born, so it makes this expansion extra special."

The Chamblee facility will offer private warehouse suites, co-working amenities, a content studio, fulfillment services, and access to on-site teams that support day-to-day operations—including receiving inventory, picking & packing orders, and helping members troubleshoot and improve their workflows.

Entering Chicago: A Strategic New Market Coming This Fall

Saltbox's expansion into the Chicago metropolitan area marks a key step in building a national footprint that enables members to operate beyond a single location.

"Chicago has consistently been a market businesses have asked us to be in, so to be finally launching here feels especially impactful," said Olivia Mariani, VP of Marketing at Saltbox. "We're seeing more members think beyond a single location—using Saltbox across markets to get closer to their customers, reduce shipping costs, and operate more efficiently. Chicago is a critical piece of that network."

By entering the Chicago market, Saltbox strengthens its ability to support distributed operations—giving members access to a central logistics hub and enabling faster, more cost-effective shipping across the Midwest and beyond.

Series C Funding to Accelerate Growth

To support its continued expansion, Saltbox has raised a Series C funding round led by Atlanta-based Packard Capital. The funding round will be used to grow Saltbox's national footprint, invest in logistics infrastructure, and expand the capabilities of its on-site operational support model.

"We're excited to continue expanding our footprint and to bring Saltbox to more entrepreneurs across the country," said Katerina Cirilli, CEO of Saltbox. "Packard is a valuable partner to us in both capital and real estate expertise, and we're aligned in our belief that product-based businesses need more flexible, supportive infrastructure to operate and scale. Together, we're building a platform that gives founders greater control, visibility, and the ability to grow on their own terms."

Building the Future of Operations for Product-Based Businesses

Saltbox is purpose-built for businesses that run physical operations—not just store inventory. Each location combines co-warehousing with logistics capabilities, operational services, and an on-site team that actively supports execution.

Members use Saltbox to receive, store, and manage inventory; pick, pack, and ship orders; assemble and kit products; and continuously refine their operations. Unlike traditional warehouse models, Saltbox enables founders to stay close to their product while accessing the infrastructure and support they need to scale.

Through its growing network of locations, Saltbox makes it easy for small and large businesses to expand into new markets, operate across regions, and scale efficiently—without the overhead, rigidity, or loss of control that comes with traditional alternatives.

About Saltbox

Saltbox is an operations hub for product-based businesses offering co-warehousing, logistics infrastructure, and hands-on support to help teams run their day-to-day operations.



By bringing everything needed to run physical operations into one place, Saltbox gives businesses more control, visibility, and flexibility—eliminating the tradeoffs between rigid warehouse leases and fully outsourced solutions.



Through a growing network of locations across major U.S. markets, Saltbox makes it easy to expand into new regions, get closer to customers, and scale operations efficiently without the overhead.



Founded in 2019, Saltbox operates in 8 major U.S. markets with ongoing expansion underway.

Learn more about Saltbox at saltbox.com

Media Contact: Monica Barker, Senior Content Manager

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SOURCE Saltbox