Saltbox Launches Upstream Entrepreneurs Club to Empower Product-Based Founders Nationwide

New community connects entrepreneurs with education, partnerships, and peer support to help them "feed their flow."

ATLANTA, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Saltbox, the leading operations platform designed for product-based businesses, today announced the launch of Upstream, a national entrepreneurs club created to connect and empower Saltbox members that make, ship, and scale physical products.

Upstream is built for the entrepreneurs at the heart of Saltbox's community — small business owners who are redefining what it means to build a product-based business. The club provides members with practical education, trusted peer connections, and access to growth partnerships, all integrated within Saltbox's unique ecosystem of workspaces and logistics support.

"Founders today face an overwhelming mix of tools, advice, and networks — but few that truly understand the realities of running a product-based business," said Katerina Cirilli, Co-CEO of Saltbox. "Upstream brings it all together: a supportive community, hands-on learning, and the operational backbone founders need to grow with confidence."

Unlike fragmented online groups or DIY learning paths, Upstream offers a unified hub where founders can connect, learn, and grow together. Members gain access to expert-led workshops, peer-to-peer learning sessions, curated partner resources, and exclusive networking opportunities within the broader Saltbox community.

"At Saltbox, we've always believed that entrepreneurship thrives in community," said Olivia Mariani, VP of Marketing at Saltbox. "Upstream is the next evolution of that mission — helping founders 'feed their flow' by giving them the education, relationships, and tools to scale smarter."

Saltbox members are already thrilled with the value the community is providing. "I'm so proud to be a Saltbox member. I've been part of the community since 2022, and with the evolution of Upstream, it's only gotten better. The community is truly awesome—I'm a Saltbox fan for life, and you'd have to kick me out to get me to leave!" said Miko Evans, Founder of The MAE Corporation and Meak Productions.

A Unified Platform for Product Entrepreneurs

Upstream is built around four core pillars:

Education that works: Practical, expert-led programming designed specifically for product-based businesses.





Community that connects: Access to a trusted network of peers facing the same challenges and opportunities.





Partnerships that scale: Connections to industry partners, accelerators, and tools that unlock growth.





Connections to industry partners, accelerators, and tools that unlock growth. The Saltbox advantage: Seamless integration with Saltbox's physical spaces and operations solutions.

The launch of Upstream reinforces Saltbox's position as the go-to growth platform for product-based entrepreneurs, extending its value beyond workspace and logistics to include learning, collaboration, and long-term business development.

Join the Movement

Upstream is now open to all Saltbox members nationwide, including virtual members, with opportunities for prospective members to participate through select open events and programming.

To learn more or join Saltbox, visit saltbox.com/upstream.

About Saltbox

Saltbox is the modern operations hub designed to make entrepreneurship accessible for all. With flexible workspace, operational services, and a vibrant community of entrepreneurs, Saltbox empowers growing brands to scale without the friction of traditional warehousing and fulfillment. Founded in 2019, Saltbox operates in 8 major markets across the U.S., with plans for expansion.

