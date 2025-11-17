Saltbox Introduces New Tiered Memberships to Power Entrepreneurs at Every Stage of Growth

New Virtual and Access plans make it easier than ever for business owners to scale their operations with confidence.

ATLANTA, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Saltbox, the modern operations hub for entrepreneurs, today announced the launch of its new tiered membership plans. The plans are designed to meet the needs of every business owner, from at-home founders to scaling product-based businesses. The expanded membership structure, which includes a new Virtual plan, reinforces Saltbox's mission to make entrepreneurship more accessible, flexible, and connected.

One of Saltbox loading docks

"At Saltbox, we're obsessed with removing the barriers that hold entrepreneurs back," said Katerina Cirilli, Co-CEO of Saltbox. "These new membership tiers reflect the reality that business growth isn't one-size-fits-all. Whether you're just starting out or scaling to new heights with the need for dedicate warehouse space, Saltbox grows with you."

A Plan for Every Entrepreneur

The new Saltbox membership structure provides entrepreneurs with the space, operations services, and community they need today — with the freedom to scale tomorrow.

Virtual – Perfect for early-stage founders, solopreneurs, or remote teams who want to establish credibility and community. Includes a professional business address, mail handling, and access to Saltbox's Upstream Entrepreneurs Club — a nationwide community of builders and operators.







Built to Scale With You

All Saltbox members, regardless of tier, gain access to the company's growing ecosystem of operational resources — from warehouse and fulfillment services to Upstream Entrepreneurs Club community platform. With no leases or lock-ins, entrepreneurs can easily scale their plans up or down as their needs evolve, paying only for what they need at each stage.

"Our members are building incredible brands, often from their living room or garage," said Olivia Mariani, VP of Marketing at Saltbox. "By offering more flexible membership options — including our new Virtual plan — we're helping entrepreneurs unlock the credibility, infrastructure, and community they need to grow sustainably."

About Saltbox

Saltbox is the modern operations hub designed to make entrepreneurship accessible for all. With flexible workspace, operational services, and a vibrant community of entrepreneurs, Saltbox empowers growing brands to scale without the friction of traditional warehousing & fulfillment. Founded in 2019, Saltbox operates in 8 major markets across the U.S., with plans for expansion.

Learn more about the new membership plans and find your fit at www.saltbox.com

Media Contact:

Olivia Mariani

VP Marketing

[email protected]

(469) 296-9448

SOURCE Saltbox