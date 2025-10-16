Saltbox Names Katerina Cirilli President & Co-CEO as Company Prepares for Major National Expansion

ATLANTA, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Saltbox, the flexible logistics platform designed to empower small and growing businesses, today announced an evolution in its leadership structure. Effective July 1, 2025, President Katerina Cirilli has been appointed Co-CEO alongside Founder and Executive Chairman, Tyler Scriven.

This transition reflects the company's confidence in its next phase of growth, as Saltbox prepares for a major expansion of its national footprint and deepens partnerships to make logistics infrastructure more accessible, flexible, and affordable for entrepreneurs.

Katerina Cirilli

"Katerina has been at the heart of Saltbox's journey for more than four years," said Scriven. "Her leadership has been instrumental in building Saltbox's culture and scaling our platform to serve entrepreneurs nationwide. This appointment formalizes what's already been true in practice: Katerina is a proven leader whose conviction and care will continue to propel Saltbox forward."

Cirilli has played a critical role in Saltbox's expansion, guiding both operations and member experience during a period of rapid growth. Before joining Saltbox in 2021, Cirilli spent four years at Shipt (acquired by Target), where she rose to Vice President of Operations, leading a $500M Business, overseeing a 300,000+ contractor network, and scaling national delivery to more than a million weekly orders. Earlier in her career, she held roles at TEKsystems and Target, building a strong foundation in operational rigor, people leadership, and business development.

As Co-CEO, Cirilli will drive business strategy, performance, and customer success, while Scriven will focus on capital strategy, real estate expansion, and long-term vision.

"I'm honored to step into this role at such a pivotal moment for Saltbox," said Cirilli. "Our mission is to unlock the potential of entrepreneurs by giving them access to the logistics infrastructure they need to grow. I look forward to leading Saltbox into its next chapter of growth, building on our strong foundation while scaling both our impact and our community."

The Co-CEO structure underscores Saltbox's commitment to scaling with stability while doubling down on its mission to democratize logistics. With demand accelerating, new partnerships underway, and a major national expansion planned, the company is poised to grow its network and introduce new solutions that meet the evolving needs of small business owners.

