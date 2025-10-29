Saltbox Mgmt CTO Shane Smyth Honored with Salesforce Golden Hoodie at Dreamforce 2025

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Saltbox Mgmt is proud to announce that Chief Technology Officer Shane Smyth has been awarded the prestigious Salesforce Golden Hoodie, recognizing his extraordinary contributions to the Salesforce community and his inspiring demonstration during the Commerce Cloud Keynote at this year's Dreamforce. Smyth is the only B2B Trailblazer globally and the only Commerce Cloud Crew recipient in North America to receive the honor this year.

The Golden Hoodie is one of Salesforce's highest community honors, bestowed upon Trailblazers who embody the spirit of "doing well by doing good." It celebrates individuals who use their expertise and platform to empower others, foster learning, and strengthen the global Salesforce community.

A long-time Trailblazer, Shane has built a career defined by innovation, mentorship, and community engagement. As the creator of the popular Salesforce Mojo YouTube channel, he has helped thousands of professionals deepen their understanding of Salesforce technologies through approachable, insightful content. Earlier this year, Shane was also named a Salesforce MVP, further solidifying his reputation as a trusted voice and educator within the ecosystem.

"I'm incredibly honored to receive the Golden Hoodie. I was simply doing what I love: sharing what I've learned and helping others grow," said Shane Smyth, CTO of Saltbox Mgmt. "The Salesforce community has given me so much over the years, and I'm grateful to be part of it."

"Shane's partnership with Salesforce and his leadership at Saltbox Mgmt made him an excellent choice for the Golden Hoodie," said Kevin D. Cassidy, Director of Product Management at Salesforce. "He's constantly finding new ways to innovate, teach, and collaborate across the community, which is exactly what this recognition is meant to celebrate."

During his live demo at the Commerce Cloud Keynote , Shane showcased innovative, real-world applications of Salesforce technology that exemplify Saltbox Mgmt's commitment to transforming digital commerce experiences. The moment captured what the Golden Hoodie represents: community, curiosity, and contribution.

The Golden Hoodie serves as a symbol of gratitude from Salesforce to those who share their journeys and inspire others to reach new heights. As Shane joins the ranks of this distinguished group of Trailblazers, his story continues to motivate those who believe in using technology to create meaningful impact.

About Saltbox Mgmt

Saltbox Mgmt is a digital transformation consultancy focused exclusively on the Salesforce ecosystem. With deep experience in Commerce Cloud, Order Management, Agentforce and the full Customer 360 suite, Saltbox Mgmt helps clients modernize and unify B2B experiences through scalable, future-proof solutions. Learn more at saltboxmgmt.com .

