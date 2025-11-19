Saltbox Mgmt Signals Six Months of Breakthrough Innovation to Modernize the B2B Buyer Experience

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Saltbox Mgmt today announced a slate of upcoming innovations that will deepen the company's commitment to helping B2B organizations deliver better buying experiences through Salesforce. Following a year of more than 60 percent year-over-year growth, Saltbox Mgmt is entering its most ambitious innovation cycle yet — one that reinforces its core belief that modern B2B commerce requires a unified, end-to-end buyer journey.

"For us, the mission has always been the same," said David Blue, CEO of Saltbox Mgmt. "Saltbox Mgmt helps B2B companies use Salesforce to deliver better buying experiences to their customers. What's coming over the next six months strengthens every part of that promise. Our partners and customers will see us expand in ways that create even more connected, intelligent, and loyalty-building buying journeys."

A Unified Approach to the B2B Commercial Ecosystem

Beginning in November, Saltbox Mgmt will preview and roll out new capabilities that address the full spectrum of B2B buying and selling across direct, indirect, and hybrid models:

Revenue Cloud Advanced Expertise — Saltbox Mgmt is developing solutions that take advantage of the new interoperability between Revenue Cloud Advanced and Commerce Cloud, helping companies bring pricing, quoting, and shopping by contract into a unified flow that reduces friction for buyers.





— Saltbox Mgmt is developing solutions that take advantage of the new interoperability between Revenue Cloud Advanced and Commerce Cloud, helping companies bring pricing, quoting, and shopping by contract into a unified flow that reduces friction for buyers. Partner Cloud Enablement for Complex Channels — In response to increasing demand from manufacturers and companies reliant on distributors, dealers, and resellers, Saltbox Mgmt is expanding its Partner Cloud capabilities. These investments focus on enabling transparent channel-driven experiences surrounding loyalty, rebates, and enablement.





— In response to increasing demand from manufacturers and companies reliant on distributors, dealers, and resellers, Saltbox Mgmt is expanding its Partner Cloud capabilities. These investments focus on enabling transparent channel-driven experiences surrounding loyalty, rebates, and enablement. A New Interactive B2B Manufacturing Demo — Saltbox Mgmt will debut an immersive, hands-on demo built around complex B2B manufacturing use cases. This experience will give Salesforce teams, prospects, and customers the chance to see — and try — what unified buying experiences look like when powered by the Salesforce platform.





— Saltbox Mgmt will debut an immersive, hands-on demo built around complex B2B manufacturing use cases. This experience will give Salesforce teams, prospects, and customers the chance to see — and try — what unified buying experiences look like when powered by the Salesforce platform. Proprietary Internal AI Tooling — Led by CTO Shane Smyth, Saltbox Mgmt has augmented its proven Saltbox Success System delivery model with an internal AI tool to elevate consistency and transparency. Built by the team, for the team, the tool ensures that every customer receives the same high-quality insights, structure, and clarity across their engagement. This tool is not another generic AI tool, it's an extension of our team and a force multiplier for our consultants.

Executive & Board Commentary

"We're stepping into a moment where unified B2B buying experiences aren't just possible, they're expected — and our next wave of innovation builds directly toward that future," Blue said. "What we're rolling out between now and spring will shape how companies think about commerce, channels, fulfillment, and the teams delivering those experiences for years to come."

A member of the Saltbox Mgmt board, Matt Meents, added, "This has been a milestone year for Saltbox Mgmt. Achieving over 60 percent year-over-year growth while investing heavily in innovation speaks to the strength of the team and the clarity of the vision. This expansion of capabilities continues that trajectory and will ensure Saltbox Mgmt remains a leader in modernizing how B2B companies engage and retain their customers."

Looking Ahead

Saltbox Mgmt will share additional updates, demonstrations, and customer programs throughout early 2026 as these capabilities continue to evolve.

About Saltbox Mgmt

Saltbox Mgmt helps B2B companies use Salesforce to deliver better buying experiences to their customers. As a digital transformation consultancy focused exclusively on the Salesforce ecosystem, Saltbox Mgmt combines deep expertise in Commerce Cloud, Order Management, Revenue Cloud Advanced, Partner Cloud, Agentforce, and the full Customer 360 suite. The company delivers unified, scalable, and future-ready B2B experiences through a model that blends industry-leading talent with AI-enabled services that enhance consistency, transparency, and quality across every engagement. Learn more at saltboxmgmt.com .

Salesforce, Customer 360, Commerce Cloud, Order Management, Revenue Cloud Advanced, Partner Cloud, Agentforce are trademarks of Salesforce, Inc., and are used here with permission.

