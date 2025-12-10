Saltbox Mgmt Expands Capabilities for Salesforce Agentforce Revenue Management and Agentforce Commerce Interoperability

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Saltbox Mgmt today announced expanded capabilities to support Salesforce's new interoperability between Agentforce Revenue Management (ARM, formerly Revenue Cloud Advanced) and Agentforce Commerce (formerly Commerce Cloud), including the launch of its Commerce by Contract offering, which brings contract-driven purchasing directly into the commerce experience.

"Salesforce is opening the door for customers who want to efficiently sell more complex products through any channel," said Aaron Schubert, Head of Product B2B Commerce at Salesforce. "It's encouraging to see partners like Saltbox Mgmt already helping customers explore what this interoperability makes possible."

Salesforce's ARM–Commerce interoperability allows configuration, pricing, and purchasing to move seamlessly across channels—reducing custom integration work and improving the buying experience for modern B2B customers.

Saltbox's new Commerce by Contract offering extends these capabilities:

Commerce by Contract introduces governed cart and contract-aware purchasing capabilities to Agentforce Commerce. Buyers can manage multiple carts by project or job site, switch carts across users, and accept quotes directly into a new cart. Contract terms drive what buyers can see and purchase: contracted products are available for immediate checkout, while non-contracted items appear as view-only with a built-in quote-request option. Every cart is automatically tied to the active contract, ensuring accuracy, compliance, and frictionless purchasing at scale.

"Saltbox exists to help B2B companies use Salesforce to unify the experiences that drive revenue and efficiency," said David Blue, CEO of Saltbox Mgmt. "With ARM interoperability and Commerce by Contract, we're removing long-standing friction from the buying journey and giving our customers a clear path into the next generation of connected commerce."

Early customer and Salesforce feedback signals strong momentum, with contract-based purchasing identified as a key focus in Salesforce's roadmap. Commerce by Contract gives customers a head start by delivering these capabilities today.

Saltbox Mgmt helps B2B companies use Salesforce to unify the experiences that drive revenue and efficiency for buyers, sellers, and partners.

Saltbox Mgmt helps B2B companies use Salesforce to deliver better buying experiences to their customers. As a digital transformation consultancy focused exclusively on the Salesforce ecosystem, Saltbox Mgmt combines deep expertise in Commerce Cloud, Order Management, Revenue Cloud Advanced, Partner Cloud, Agentforce, and the full Customer 360 suite. The company delivers unified, scalable, and future-ready B2B experiences through a model that blends industry-leading talent with AI-enabled services that enhance consistency, transparency, and quality across every engagement. Learn more at saltboxmgmt.com.

