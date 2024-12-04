Saltbox Mgmt Secures Investment to Drive the Future of B2B Buying

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Saltbox Mgmt, a leader in Salesforce-based B2B and D2C digital commerce and order management, today announced the successful closure of its latest funding round. Led by Salesforce Ventures with follow-on investment from Traction Capital, this investment marks a pivotal moment for Saltbox Mgmt, positioning the company to accelerate growth and deepen its impact across the Salesforce ecosystem.

"This funding represents a significant milestone for Saltbox Mgmt," said David Blue, Founder & CEO of Saltbox Mgmt. "Having Salesforce Ventures in our corner underscores their confidence in our vision and mission. This will help us get to the future, faster," Blue continued. "We're going to use it to accelerate growth, expand our offerings both in services and AI, and extend our reach. Our customers, partners, and employees will all see the benefits as we continue to help our customers use Salesforce to deliver modernized, omni-channel buying experiences."

Founded in August of 2021, Saltbox Mgmt has quickly established itself as an innovator in the Salesforce partner ecosystem, offering connected Salesforce commerce and Customer360 solutions that help businesses deliver exceptional, omni-channel buyer experiences to their customers. This capital will further fuel Saltbox's commitment to providing these scalable and future-proof solutions that enable clients to adapt and thrive in the digital and AI age.

With the backing of this new funding, Saltbox Mgmt will focus on expanding its global team, scaling product innovation, growing its Agentforce capabilities, and strengthening its go-to-market efforts. This will help the company continue to deliver value to its growing client base and further establish itself as a premier Salesforce partner.

About Saltbox Mgmt

Saltbox is a leading Salesforce consulting and implementation services partner with headquarters in Minneapolis, MN. Saltbox delivers unrivaled cross-platform Salesforce consulting services to customers intent on future-proofing their businesses through digital transformation. With a combined 150+ years of experience working intimately with Salesforce products, people, and ecosystems, Saltbox is uniquely positioned to help teams deploy beautiful, architecturally-sound solutions that are easy to manage, built for scale, and positioned to set up our customers for long-term success. Best known for its Commerce Cloud and Order Management expertise and success, Saltbox helps customers build solutions that solve challenges throughout the entire revenue lifecycle and across all Salesforce products, including Service Cloud, Sales Cloud, Experience Cloud, and Marketing Cloud.

