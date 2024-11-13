Salud! AC Hotels by Marriott Introduces Customizable Cava Wine Experience

Discover the flavors of Spain with the signature sparkling wine offering at select properties in the U.S. and Canada.

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AC Hotels by Marriott, a Spanish-born hotel brand purposefully designed around the guest experience, is raising a glass to a new Cava sparkling wine program now available for purchase at select properties in the U.S. and Canada. Served at the AC Lounge bar, the new bubbly offering allows guests to craft their own beverages or opt for beautifully curated Cava cocktails, prepared by an expert bartender.

AC Hotels by Marriott’s New Custom Cava Wine Experience.

In response to guests' desires for more personalized experiences and the growing popularity of sparkling wine cocktails, AC Hotels by Marriott has curated this beverage concept with a distinct Spanish twist – a nod to the brand's inception as well as Cava's rich history and production in the region. Founded in 1999 in Spain, the AC Hotel brand was built to be a destination of European influence and hospitality with refreshing simplicity. Today, these signature elements are still present in the hotel's overall experience for guests, including the European-inspired breakfast featuring Spanish cheeses, egg dishes, croissants imported from France and made-to-order sliced Iberico ham. Additionally, the AC Lounge bar menu boasts an expansive list of drinks and Spanish-inspired tapas, alongside the new sparkling wine offerings.

The new customizable Cava experience offers unique flavor profiles and aromas for all guests. Whether experienced or new to bubbly, AC Hotel's bartenders guide guests through a fizzy adventure with curated daily selections of fresh garnishes and bitters. Guests can create their own cocktails or choose from five pre-made Mediterranean-inspired recipes for a balanced tasting experience. These include:

Classic - Featuring Angostura bitters and lemon twist, hints of spicy clove and earthy undertones; revealing a new layer of complexity

Hawaiian - Featuring Tiki bitters and dehydrated pineapple, tropical fruitiness dances across each bubble; paradise in a glass

Rhubarb - Featuring rhubarb bitters and dehydrated strawberry, vibrant rhubarb mingles with Cava's fruity notes; a perfect complementary union

Lavender - Featuring lavender bitters and lavender, delicate floral notes lifted by effervescence; setting the stage for a calming moment of respite

Barcelona - Featuring olive bitters and olives, the savory notes contrast with the Cava's crispness; a subtle nod to an European aperitif

"We are always considering new ways to bring experiences that cater to our guests' interests and passions. With the introduction of our new Cava offerings, guests can enjoy refreshing flavor combinations featuring signature sparkling wine from Spain, also the birthplace of the AC Hotel brand," said Marlon A Whyte, Global Brand Leader for AC Hotels by Marriott. "While these drinks will only be available at select properties, we hope that our perfectly poured Cava cocktails transport every drinker to the wineries of Spain."

The customizable Cava experience is available for purchase in the AC Lounge® at 11 properties and will continue to roll out around the world through 2025. Current participating properties include:

AC Hotel Vancouver Waterfront

AC Hotel Bridgewater

AC Hotel Waco

AC Hotel Sawgrass Mills

AC Hotel Bloomington Mall of America

AC Hotel Washington DC Downtown

AC Hotel Columbus (GA)

AC Hotel Atlanta Gateway

AC Hotel Cincinnati at the Banks

AC Hotel Dallas by the Galleria

AC Hotel Diagonal L´Illa

