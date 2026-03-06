Salus Scientific Appoints Michael Lankford as Vice President of Sales

CHARLESTON, S.C., March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Salus Scientific, an innovator in radiation protection and clinical workflow solutions for fluoroscopy-guided environments, today announced the appointment of Michael Lankford as Vice President of Sales. In this role, Mr. Lankford will lead the company's commercial strategy, expand market presence, and strengthen customer engagement as Salus accelerates adoption of its growing portfolio of technologies designed to improve occupational safety and clinical workflow.

Mr. Lankford has more than two decades of experience in the medical device industry, including 16 years in senior sales leadership roles at high-growth and disruptive healthcare organizations. For the past seven years, he led the commercial organization at Verge Medical, a private medical technology company focused on aortic-ostial disease. His background includes two successful startup exits and a consistent record of building high performing teams, driving market penetration, and cultivating influential clinical partnerships.

"We're excited to welcome Mike to Salus Scientific at an important time for the company," said Todd O. Flohr, CEO and Co-Founder of Salus Scientific. "His experience scaling commercial organizations, strengthening customer relationships, and driving adoption of innovative technologies will be instrumental as we continue advancing our mission to protect clinicians and staff from scatter radiation while improving procedural efficiency."

In his new role, Mr. Lankford will oversee U.S. commercial strategy, sales execution, and customer engagement across interventional specialties. He will collaborate closely with the company's clinical, marketing, and product teams to support evidence development, expand physician education, and accelerate adoption of Salus Scientific's portfolio of occupational wellness solutions, including GLiFT™, PeRM™, Salus Shield™, and the company's advanced ERPD system, AeroShield™.

"I'm honored to join Salus Scientific and contribute to a mission that directly improves safety for clinicians and staff," said Mr. Lankford. "The company's commitment to meaningful innovation and protecting the people who care for patients is something I'm proud to be part of."

About Salus Scientific Corp. Salus Scientific is a Charleston-based Occupational Wellness Company dedicated to developing, manufacturing, and selling finished radiation protection garments and innovative technology designed to protect the professional. Learn more at: www.salusscientific.com

