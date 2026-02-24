Salus Scientific Reaffirms Commitment to Superior Quality and Safety Amid Industry Recalls

CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Salus Scientific, the Occupational Wellness Company, is addressing the recent industry-wide garment recalls by reaffirming its commitment to providing the highest-quality radiation protection core material on the planet. Recognizing that recent defects in core materials from other providers have created difficult and unexpected situations for hospitals and clinical teams, Salus Scientific remains a stable and reliable partner for the medical community.

While some industry materials have faltered due to quality shortcuts, Salus Scientific's core attenuating material is exclusively sourced from Kemmetech Ltd, the global leader in radiation protection core materials for 20 years. Known for its durability and performance, our material prioritizes long-term protection and integrity over short-term cost or weight reductions.

The Gold Standard in Core Material: Kemmetech Salus Scientific's core material is exclusively provided by Kemmetech Ltd., a global leader in radiation protection technology. Kemmetech's materials serves as a premier example of safety and effectiveness:

Scientifically Engineered: Unlike standard lead-free composites, Kemmetech uses two distinct, homogenous layers (a low atomic weight layer and a high atomic weight layer) to eliminate the scattered radiation and fluorescence often found in inferior materials.

Independently Certified: The material is fully tested for lead equivalence by the National Physical Laboratory (NPL) in the UK, adhering to the rigorous IEC 61331-1:2014 standard across a full range of 60kV to 110kV.

Proven Superiority: A study by the Medical Radiological Physics Department at Leeds University demonstrated that this bilayer technology outperforms standard lead-free composites by over 40% in reducing absorbed dose during fluoroscopy.

Supporting the Clinical Ecosystem At Salus Scientific, our focus is on protecting the entire lab ecosystem. We understand that ensuring uninterrupted protection while maintaining comfort and workflow is challenging when industry changes happen quickly.

"Our goal is simple: help teams stay protected and operational," said Todd Flohr, CEO of Salus Scientific. "Whether you are reviewing current protection strategies or need a second set of eyes on garment quality and compliance, we welcome the conversation. We do not take shortcuts when it comes to the wellness of those who heal others."

Loaner and Temporary Solutions Available If your facility has been impacted by the recent core material defects and you have an immediate need for a loaner or temporary protection solution, Salus Scientific is prepared to assist. To ensure your team remains protected and well during this transition, go to: http://www.salusscientific.com

About Salus Scientific Corp. Salus Scientific is a Charleston-based Occupational Wellness Company dedicated to developing, manufacturing, and selling finished radiation protection garments and innovative technology designed to protect the professional.

