Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare Advances Cath Lab Safety through First-in-the-World Technology Adoption

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Salus Scientific and Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare (TMH) announced the successful implementation and first clinical use of AeroShield™, a groundbreaking radiation protection technology developed by Salus Scientific. TMH made medical history as the first hospital in the world to deploy the table-mounted, inflatable enhanced radiation protection device (ERPD) in a clinical catheterization lab setting.

The Salus and Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare teams celebrate after the first AeroShield case.

This milestone underscores TMH's ongoing commitment to leveraging state-of-the-art technology to enhance patient care while protecting the health and safety of physicians, nurses, and technologists working in high-radiation environments.

"Protecting our Cath lab teams while delivering high-quality care is a top priority," said Andres Vargas Estrada, MD, Interventional Cardiologist at TMH Physician Partners, Services by Southern Medical Group. "At TMH, we're committed to adopting innovations that improve patient care while prioritizing the safety of the teams delivering it. Being the first to implement AeroShield reflects that commitment."

AeroShield™ addresses two of the most persistent occupational challenges in interventional medicine: cumulative radiation exposure and workflow disruption. Designed to provide consistent scatter radiation attenuation for the entire cath lab team, AeroShield deploys quickly and integrates seamlessly into existing procedures, and preserves full patient access – representing a significant advancement in procedural safety without compromising efficiency.

William Dixon, MD, Interventional Cardiologist at TMH Physician Partners, Services by Southern Medical Group, was the first physician to use AeroShield clinically.

"Radiation exposure and musculoskeletal strain are realities that every interventionalist faces," said Dr. Dixon. "What sets AeroShield apart is that it truly supports the entire lab – physicians, nurses and technologists alike. It fits naturally into our workflow, maintains procedural flexibility, and delivers meaningful protection without adding complexity. This is the kind of innovation that elevates both safety and performance."

As an early implementation and clinical collaboration site, TMH will work closely with Salus Scientific to evaluate real-world performance, provide structured clinical feedback, and help guide future enhancements to the technology.

"TMH exemplifies what it means to be a forward-thinking healthcare organization," said Todd Flohr, CEO and Co-Founder of Salus Scientific. "They combine clinical excellence, forward-thinking leadership, and a deep commitment to protecting their teams. Their insights will be instrumental in helping us refine AeroShield and continue building what we believe will be the gold standard in ERPD technology for years to come."

In addition to AeroShield, TMH is also implementing Salus Scientific's GLiFT and PeRM technologies as part of a comprehensive approach to occupational wellness. GLiFT is a personal protection solution that uses a patented endoskeleton to transfer the weight of radiation-attenuating aprons from the shoulders, neck, and back to the iliac crest, significantly reducing orthopedic strain. PeRM provides real-time personal dosimetry, enabling clinicians to better understand and manage radiation exposure during procedures.

Together with Salus Scientific, TMH is taking a decisive step toward a future in which protecting healthcare workers is a fundamental part of modern interventional care.

For more information about Salus Scientific, visit SalusScientific.com. For more information about TMH's heart and vascular services, visit TMH.ORG/Heart.

About Salus Scientific Corp.

Salus Scientific Corp. is an occupational wellness company focused on a suite of customized scatter radiation protection solutions for healthcare professionals in every lab. Salus offers personal protection with GLiFT, real-time dosimetry with PeRM, advanced protection systems with AeroShield, plus inventory management programs and much more. For more information, visit: www.salusscientific.com

About Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare

Founded in 1948, Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare (TMH) is a private, nonprofit community healthcare system committed to transforming care, advancing health and improving lives with an ultimate vision of being known as the most engaged and supportive organization in America. Serving 21 counties in North Florida and South Georgia, TMH is comprised of a 772-bed acute care hospital, a surgery and adult ICU center, a psychiatric hospital, multiple specialty care centers, five residency programs and 50 affiliated physician practices. TMH has established partnerships with Alliant Management Services, Apalachee Center, Calhoun Liberty Hospital, Capital Health Plan, Doctors' Memorial Hospital, Florida State University, Big Bend Hospice and Radiology Associates. For more information, visit TMH.ORG.

