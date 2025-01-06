Salute the Kernel on National Popcorn Day at Regal

On Sunday, January 19, loyalty members receive a free small popcorn
and the chance to win a year's worth of collectible containers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On Sunday, January 19, celebrate cinema's most synonymous snack for National Popcorn Day at Regal locations across the country. For this annual movie theatre holiday, members of Regal's loyalty program, the Regal Crown Club (RCC), will receive a free small popcorn with ticket purchase and be entered to win a year's worth of collectible containers in 2025.

2025 National Popcorn Day at Regal
"Pairing a FREE popcorn with the latest blockbuster creates the perfect moviegoing experience for Regal Crown Club members on National Popcorn Day," said Jake Bishop, Head of Food and Beverage at Regal. "Last year, popcorn buckets were some of the most talked about and sought after collectible items for moviegoers, and on January 19, our loyal attendees will also have an opportunity to win twelve of Regal's premium containers for 2025."

To celebrate National Popcorn Day, RCC members should make their way to a Regal theatre on January 19 to see a current or upcoming release like Den of Thieves 2: Pantera, One Of Them Days, September 5, and Wolf Man. But, before entering the auditorium, loyalty members need to stop at the concession stand for a free small popcorn to enjoy along with Regal's many other snacking options.

RCC members who purchase a ticket to any showtime on National Popcorn Day will also be automatically entered to win a year's worth of Regal's iconic collectible containers. Regal's loyalty members should not miss their chance to get their buttery hands on twelve premium popcorn buckets by simply attending the movies on Sunday, January 19.

Joining the Regal Crown Club is free, and members earn credits on every ticket and concessions purchase, which are redeemable for free popcorn, soft drinks, movies, and merchandise. RCC members also receive 25% off candy purchases on Mondays and 50% off popcorn on Tuesdays. More information about Regal's loyalty programs is available in the mobile app and online at REGmovies.com.

About Regal

Regal operates one of the largest and most geographically diverse theatre circuits in the United States, consisting of 5,681 screens in 417 theatres in 41 states along with the District of Columbia and Guam as of December 31, 2024. Regal is focused on delivering the best moviegoing experience by providing our guests with the largest selection of premium large formats (including 4DX, IMAX, RPX, and ScreenX), the only unlimited subscription program, and enhanced food and beverage offerings to make every visit to the theatre a truly memorable experience. Additional information is available online at REGmovies.com.

