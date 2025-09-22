Salvi Family Gift Empowers Next Generation of Trial Lawyers at Notre Dame Law School

SOUTH BEND, Ind., Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Patrick A. Salvi, Patrick A. Salvi II, Brian L. Salvi and Eirene N. Salvi are pleased to announce they have made a financial gift to their alma mater, Notre Dame Law School, that will expand and strengthen the school's Barristers Mock Trial Team and establish a new fellowship for dedicated student advocates.

The Salvi Family Mock Trial Fellowship will establish the "Salvi Fellows." Each year, third-year law students with a demonstrated, ongoing commitment to Mock Trial will be considered for selection as Fellows. Selected students will receive a monetary award that can be used at their discretion and will be recognized for their dedication to the program.

The funds will also provide support for team site visits to observe trial attorneys in practice and to assist in travel for competitions across the country.

"Notre Dame Law School is deeply grateful to the Salvi family for their vision and generosity," said Dean G. Marcus Cole. "Their gift will not only greatly enhance our trial advocacy program but also empower future generations of Notre Dame Lawyers to enter the courtroom with confidence and to serve as true forces for good in the world."

As students, the Salvis - Patrick A. Salvi ('78 J.D.), Patrick A. Salvi II ('07 J.D.), Brian L. Salvi ('09, '13 J.D.), and Eirene N. Salvi ('15 J.D.) - were leaders in the trial advocacy program. As alumni, they have returned as visiting faculty, mentors, and supporters, devoting their time, expertise, and resources to ensure that students gain the preparation they need to enter the courtroom with confidence and skill.

"The Salvi Family is blessed to have received such incredible training and mentorship through Notre Dame Law School, including its outstanding trial advocacy program. We are thrilled to establish the Salvi Fellows program to give back to the Law School and even further enhance its trial advocacy training for the next generation of lawyers," the Salvi family said in a joint statement. "We look forward to working with the trial advocacy team for years to come to help them prepare for success both for their competitions and, more importantly, for their careers as trial lawyers."

