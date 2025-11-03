Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard earns top spot in Chicago Lawyer's 2025 Settlement Report

CHICAGO, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row, Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard P.C. is thrilled to announce the firm has earned the top spot in Chicago Lawyer Magazine's annual Settlement Report, with more than $213 million in total reported settlements.

Each year, Chicago Lawyer and the Illinois Jury Verdict Reporter — sister publications within Law Bulletin Media — examine the top reported settlements. This year's rankings are based on more than 633 Illinois settlements of $500,000 or more submitted to the Jury Verdict Reporter between September 1, 2024 and August 31, 2025. The 2025 JVR Settlements Report features 132 law firms collectively obtaining more than $2.1 billion.

The report includes confidential settlements for which the Jury Verdict Reporter editors were able to verify details between the parties.

In the 2025 report, Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard was ranked as the #1 Law Firm in Illinois, with $213,413,699 in total settlements from 29cases. The firm's top case of the year was a $60.7 million settlement in a case involving a car being pursued by Chicago police that crashed into another car. There was one fatality and two injured passengers.

FULL LIST | Read the full 2025 Chicago Lawyer Settlement Survey

Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard was founded by attorney Patrick A. Salvi in 1982 in Lake County, Ill. The firm represents clients in a variety of medical malpractice, personal injury and product liability cases. Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard's record of success includes more than $2.9 billion in verdicts and settlements, including more than 390 cases with recoveries of $1 million or more.

