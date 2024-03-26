Sam Edelman to Give Keynote Address and Receive Honorary Doctorate at LIM College's 2024 Commencement Ceremony

Creative visionary and footwear industry legend will also receive

a Distinguished Achievement Award

NEW YORK, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LIM College, located in New York City and focused on the business of fashion and lifestyle, today announced that Sam Edelman, a visionary and pioneer in contemporary fashion, will deliver the keynote address to the Class of 2024 at the College's 85th Commencement exercises.

Edelman will also receive LIM's Distinguished Achievement Award and an honorary Doctor of Commercial Science degree. The ceremony will be held at David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center on May 17 at 9 a.m. ET.

Sam Edelman to Give Keynote Address and Receive Honorary Doctorate at LIM College's 2024 Commencement Post this Visionary and pioneer in contemporary fashion, Sam Edelman will give the keynote address at LIM College's 2024 Commencement.

A dominant force in fashion, Sam Edelman has made an indelible impact on some of the most renowned contemporary footwear brands over the past 45 years, including launching the footwear division for Ralph Lauren and Esprit, holding an executive role at Candie's, and co-founding Kenneth Cole.

Inspired by timeless American elegance, Edelman brings an irreverent and on-trend style to his eponymous fashion lifestyle brands, including Sam & Libby, Sam Edelman, and Circus NY by Sam Edelman.

Sam and his wife, muse, and lifelong business partner Libby Edelman joined the Caleres family of brands in 2010, establishing the Sam Edelman Division, for which he today serves as President.

Over the years, Sam and Libby Edelman have been celebrated with some of the fashion industry's most notable accolades, including Nordstrom's Partner in Excellence, Footwear News' Brand of the Year, and a place in the Accessories Council Hall of Fame.

Said LIM College President Ron Marshall, "Sam Edelman's journey from making products in small new England factories to becoming a global fashion icon—with stores bearing his name throughout the world—is inspiring. We are thrilled he will be with us to share words of wisdom for LIM College's Class of 2024."

Said Edelman, "As a lifelong New Yorker, I know that LIM College is a leader in education within the fashion industry, bringing knowledge and real-world experiences to students who go on to do great things in the business. I look forward to the opportunity to share my story and my experiences with the graduates, which I hope encourages them to pursue their own career dreams with passion."

About LIM College

Founded in 1939 and located in midtown Manhattan, LIM College is focused on the global business of fashion and lifestyle. Offering master's, bachelor's and associate degree programs, LIM prepares students for career success via an immersive approach grounded in real-world experience and "learning by doing" through required internships. LIM College's commitment to excellence in business education ensures graduates are sought after by a wide range of employers, as evidenced by a Career Outcomes Rate of 96% for the Class of 2022. Alumni excel throughout all areas of fashion and lifestyle and have gone on to work for companies such as Chanel, Gucci, Alexander McQueen, Ross Stores, Financial Times, Ulta Beauty, Google, Microsoft, Saks Fifth Avenue, Walmart, Macy's, and the National Football League.

Contact:

Anne Roman

[email protected]

419.708.5171

Meredith Finnin

[email protected]

646.218.2156

SOURCE LIM COLLEGE