Sunrider International Appoints David Ori as Regional Executive Director for Europe, Hungary, Israel, and Russia

TORRANCE, Calif., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunrider International is proud to announce the appointment of David Ori as the Regional Executive Director for Europe, Hungary, Israel, and Russia. With nearly 30 years of extensive experience in the direct sales industry, David Ori brings a wealth of knowledge in sales, expansion, and operations across many countries.

Mr. Ori is an established executive and director in the direct sales and MLM industry, with a proven track record of growth and sales in both emerging and established markets. His impressive career spans several renowned companies, with a focus on global expansion, building infrastructure, and fostering growth across diverse regions.

In his most recent role as the Vice President of Global Expansion and General Manager for the Asia Pacific at a direct sales organization, Mr. Ori relocated to Taiwan to oversee the company's expansion into the region. His responsibilities included leading national country management staff, implementing innovative programs and apps through social media to penetrate the greater China market, and creating new programs for recruiting and expansion.

From 2015 to 2019, Mr. Ori served as the International Vice President for EMEAA (Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia) at a renowned global company. In this role, he devised strategies for rapid global expansion, enhanced the global brand image and presence, and led global expansion teams in regions such as Europe, Eastern Europe, Russia, South Africa, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand.

During his tenure as Vice President of International Expansion and General Manager for Asia from 2011 to 2015, he successfully expanded the company into various Asian markets, built infrastructure, and initiated public and media relations. He oversaw international general management staff, local management direct reports, and played a pivotal role in the company's executive team.

David Ori's career also includes a prominent role as Managing Director at a leading international company, where he established corporations in several countries and managed daily operations, planned product sales and marketing strategies, and oversaw thousands of distributors with operations reaching multiple countries.

As Managing Director in a key position from 1996 to 2010, Mr. Ori positioned the company in various regions, built a distributor network, and introduced innovative approaches to sales and marketing.

David Ori holds a B.Sc. in Business Administration with a minor in Marketing.

Sunny Beutler, Sunrider CEO, said this about Mr. Ori's appointment: "We are thrilled to welcome David to our team. With his wealth of experience, incisive strategic vision, and remarkable track record, he brings exceptional value to Sunrider International's leadership. His position as Regional Executive Director for these very important regions reflects Sunrider's commitment to excellence and continued expansion."

About Sunrider International

Sunrider International, a direct selling and retail sales company, was founded in 1982 by Drs. Tei-Fu and Oi-Lin Chen. All five of Drs. Chen's adult children hold senior executive positions within the multi-generational family-owned company, either directly at the corporate headquarters or on the Board of Directors. Their passion for people led them to create proven herbal products that help others achieve optimal health and wellness, and a business opportunity that offers them the freedom to live happier, more balanced lives. Guided by owner expertise, Sunrider is a growing global enterprise that currently spans nearly 50 countries and regions.

