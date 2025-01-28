SAM NAZARIAN & MARC ANTHONY ANNOUNCE SUPER BOWL CHAMPION, PHILANTHROPIST AND ENTREPRENEUR RUSSELL WILSON, AND CIARA, GRAMMY AWARD-WINNING SINGER, SONGWRITER, ENTREPRENEUR AND PHILANTHROPIST AS STRATEGIC PARTNERS & MEMBERS OF ADVISORY BOARD FOR HQ HOTELS & RESIDENCES

The powerhouse couple join HQ's impressive portfolio of partners ahead of the first property opening in 2025

MIAMI, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HQ Hotels & Residences , spearheaded by Sam Nazarian through a strategic alliance with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, today announced its newest strategic partnership with powerhouse couple Super Bowl Champion, philanthropist and entrepreneur Russell Wilson and Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, entrepreneur and philanthropist, Ciara. As the newest members of the advisory board for HQ Hotels & Residences, this partnership announcement from Russell Wilson and Ciara marks yet another major milestone in the continued growth of the brand ahead of its first property opening in 2025, with 50 hotels set to open by 2030.

Sam Nazarian, Founder & CEO of sbe, states: "I am blessed to be partnering with my long-time friends Russell Wilson and Ciara as we continue to bring HQ to life around the world. Both are renowned in their career fields and will bring unique insights through their entrepreneurial prowess and spheres of influence."

Russell Wilson, Super Bowl Champion, philanthropist and entrepreneur, comments: "We are excited to partner & join the HQ Hotels & Residences family. Sam's career in hospitality speaks for itself and with HQ Hotels & Residences we will continue to create spaces that inspire, uplift, and bring people together."

Ciara, Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, entrepreneur and philanthropist, adds: "We are thrilled to join the best-in-class HQ Hotels team to bring this visionary brand to life, and look forward to working with the team to usher in a new era of nightlife and hospitality at these future iconic properties."

Leveraging over two decades of sbe's expertise and proven success in lifestyle hospitality, HQ Hotels is set to become a leader in the hospitality industry through its focus on innovation, sophistication, and a unique blend of cultural and smart lifestyle elements. The vision is to create desirable destinations that cater to the evolving needs of modern travelers who seek memorable experiences and connectivity. Backed by celebrity chefs including 3-star Michelin Chef Dani Garcia, Michelin chef and restauranteur Fabio Trabocchi, and award winning Chefs Katsuya Uechi and Wes Avila, HQ Hotels sets itself apart by bringing already proven food & beverage brands to its hotels to be enjoyed by both locals and travelers alike. The first hotel in HQ Hotels' global brand portfolio will be based in Antigua, with additional locations to soon be announced.

Russell Wilson and Ciara join a stellar lineup of strategic partners for HQ Hotels including world renowned actress and Co-Founder of Latinx culinary brand TOMA, Sofia Vergara, allowing the brand to further connect with Millennials, Gen-Z and Latin communities.

HQ Hotels plans to open 50 hotels globally by 2031, 50% of which will be Stateside. The brand name 'HQ' is born from the concept that HQ Hotels will be in the heart of the cities they launch in, serving as the 'headquarters' for exceptional experiences.

About sbe

Established in 2002 by Founder and CEO Sam Nazarian, sbe is a privately-held, leading lifestyle hospitality company that develops, manages and operates world-class hotels, restaurants, lounges and nightclubs. Through exclusive partnerships with cultural visionaries, sbe is devoted to creating extraordinary experiences throughout its proprietary brands with a commitment to authenticity, sophistication, mastery and innovation. Over the last decade, sbe has mastered the art of creating desirable destinations; the lifestyle platform included over 100 hotels and 150 restaurants and lounges. In 2020, Sam Nazarian shifted his focus to the culinary and nightlife world by launching Disruptive Restaurant Group (DRG.) DRG incubates and operates globally renowned culinary brands including critically-acclaimed restaurants, lounges and nightclubs. By partnering with an impressive roster of internationally renowned culinary talent, DRG concepts are committed to innovation and setting new industry standards. Restaurants and lounges include: Casa Dani, by three Michelin-starred Chef Dani Garcia; Citizens; Katsuya, by Chef Katsuya Uechi; Kumi; MXO by Wes Avila, Doheny Room; HYDE; LiFE; and S Bar. In 2023, sbe announced its foray back into hotels with HQ Hotels & Residences, a smart lifestyle concept launched via a strategic alliance with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. In 2024, sbe announced The Estate, set to become the biggest network of resorts and residential projects driven by a commitment to functional and preventive medicine through diagnostics, longevity, all powered by AI. Sam Nazarian has consistently demonstrated his ability to anticipate and shape the future of hospitality and gastronomy. With his unwavering passion, entrepreneurial prowess, and a portfolio of iconic brands, Sam has cemented his position as a trailblazer in both the hospitality and culinary world for generations to come. To learn more, visit sbe.com.

About Ciara:

Ciara is a Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter, entrepreneur, and philanthropist. Over her twenty-year career, she has sold over 23 million records and 22 million singles worldwide, including chart-topping hits "Goodies," "Ride," "Oh," "1, 2 Step," "I Bet," "Level Up" and "How We Roll." Ciara is not only known for her vocal talent and dance moves, but she has starred in both film and television roles. Ciara is the founder and CEO of Beauty Marks Entertainment (BME), a company at the vanguard of the fast-changing music industry. With a business model built on fully supporting the artist, the female-led enterprise places Ciara at the forefront of forward-thinking entertainers taking an entrepreneurial approach to their careers. To that end, the company positions music at the intersection of Ciara's other passions: film, fashion, philanthropy, and technology. In keeping with her entrepreneurial spirit, Ciara is the co-owner of Ten To One rum and recently launched her skincare line OAM (On A Mission) which provides clinical level results through vitamin C. As part of her ongoing philanthropy work, Ciara sits on the board of the Why Not You Foundation, a charity launched by her husband Russell Wilson dedicated to empowering youth to lead with a 'why not you' attitude. Most recently they became New York Times Bestselling authors with the release of their first children's book "Why Not You" (Random House) which was inspired by the work they do through their foundation.

About Russell Wilson:

Russell Wilson is a Super Bowl Champion and one of the most accomplished and influential NFL players of his generation. Wilson has helped to revolutionize the QB position with his dual-threat abilities, becoming the first player in league history to pass for over 40,000 yards and rush for over 5,000 yards over the course of his career. Wilson is a nine-time Pro Bowler, ranking fifth all-time in passer rating and second among active quarterbacks in career wins. His performance and commitment to excellence has solidified his status as one of the league's premier players. Beyond football, Wilson has built a diverse business portfolio. Russ is the founder of sustainable men's fashion company, Good Man Brand and kid's sportswear line, 3BRAND both dedicated to promoting positive self-image and worth and co-founder of mental fitness company, Limitless Minds. Alongside his wife Ciara, he established Why Not You Productions, focusing on authentic, inspirational storytelling. Wilson is also deeply committed to philanthropy through the Why Not You Foundation, which aims to empower youth and create lasting change by fighting poverty through education. In addition to supporting organizations aligned with the WNYF mission, Wilson and Ciara regularly visit children's hospitals in Seattle, Denver, and Pittsburgh to further extend their impact. For his philanthropic efforts, Wilson received the 2020 NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year Award and the 2022 Bart Starr Award, recognizing his significant contributions to the community.

