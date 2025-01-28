SAM NAZARIAN'S SBE, ALONG WITH PARTNERS MARC ANTHONY AND WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS ANNOUNCES ADVANCED NEGOTIATIONS FOR THE FIRST HQ HOTELS & RESIDENCES PROPERTY IN SOUTH AMERICA

HQ Hotel São Paulo by INC Urban Developer Co-Founders, Elcio Filho and Philipe Pinheiro

HQ Hotels progresses on its goal to open 50 lifestyle Hotels & Residences by 2031 in a strategic alliance with Wyndham's exclusive Registry Collection Hotels brand.

The new hotel will feature restaurants from award-winning sbe chefs Katsuya Uechi and Fabio Trabocchi, alongside iconic sbe nightlife concept S-Bar.

MIAMI, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HQ Hotels & Residences , spearheaded by sbe Founder Sam Nazarian through a strategic alliance with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, today announces it has signed a letter of intent for its first property in South America. Located in the vibrant heart of São Paulo, Brazil, the HQ Hotel São Paulo is a 100-room property (including 40 luxury suites) set to open in 2028 and marks a continuation of HQ Hotels' worldwide expansion following its inception in January 2024.

HQ Hotel São Paulo will be constructed by INC Urban Developers, a real estate development initiative by Co-Founders Elcio Filho, Philipe Pinheiro, Filipe Lourenço and Gabriella Gama and co-founder Franco Frugiuele, with development consultant Mariana Heath Imbach, Managing Partner at Cleaver Hope LDA.

Sam Nazarian, Founder & CEO of sbe: "Upon opening, HQ Hotel São Paulo will serve as the premiere accommodation for the modern traveler visiting Brazil's most important economic center. We look forward to bringing HQ Hotels' unique and unprecedented blend of culinary excellence, lively nightlife concepts and best-in-class hospitality to this cultural capital; São Paulo's diverse, avant-garde and innovative qualities acutely represent today's globetrotter, making it the perfect location for our first South American property."

"São Paulo is the largest city in Latin America and the greatest city in Brazil. As has happened in most major metropolitan areas around the world, the city center here is the next significant area to be transformed. Paulistanos long for a city center to be proud of, and we are honored to have HQ Hotels and Sam Nazarian on board with us to help bring that vision to life. São Paulo will be the city of the XXI century." — Filipe Lourenço

THE RESORT

Located in the center of multifaceted metropolis São Paulo, the new property will offer guests luxurious accommodations alongside unmatched culinary and nightlife concepts, boasting an unparalleled blend of entertainment, comfort and exclusivity. Grand features are set to include an expansive garden on the property's ground floor; a top-floor bar with lush, suspended gardens; a stunning central pool built for both relaxing and socializing; as well as a breathtaking rooftop terrace serving as a premier party destination with panoramic views of the city skyline. For business events, the hotel will also offer versatile meeting spaces.

NEW CULINARY + ENTERTAINMENT VENUES

Katsuya

Atop HQ Hotel São Paulo's rooftop will sit master sushi Chef Katsuya Uechi's namesake restaurant, featuring fresh takes on Japanese classics. The menu will feature signature dishes that have brought Chef Katsuya Uechi international acclaim, including spectacular sushi and sashimi platters and award-winning cocktails. This beloved sbe concept will be complemented by a sweeping rooftop lounge adjacent to a stunning pool overlooking São Paulo's skyline. Katsuya will provide hotel guests and city locals alike with a preeminent destination for socializing, drinking and dining.

A New Concept by Michelin Star Chef Fabio Trabocchi

Adding to the hotel's culinary prowess, sbe's Disruptive Restaurant group is in development on a brand-new, all-day Italian dining concept by internationally acclaimed, Michelin Star chef and restaurateur, Fabio Trabocchi (Fiola DC, Fiola Miami, Fiola Mare, Del Mar, Fiolina, Sfoglina, Seta su Ilma) and David Murphy, his creative partner in Fabio Trabocchi Restaurants. The soon-to-be named concept is the latest culinary partnership to come out of sbe Chairman and CEO Sam Nazarian's culinary incubator, Disruptive Restaurant Group. With this brand, Chef Trabocchi will bring his world-class food, inspired by his childhood in Le Marche, Italy to São Paulo.

S Bar

sbe's famous bar and lounge concept will inhabit and energize the hotel's lobby, drawing from the vitality of the city to offer a lively and sophisticated atmosphere for innovative cocktails and bites - the perfect place for travelers and locals alike to mingle over drinks and bites.

Everybody Eats

HQ Hotel São Paulo guests can order dishes from sbe's innovative "Everybody Eats," a platform that offers a selection of premium brands to diners wherever they may be. Everybody Eats is the largest premium QSR brand and digital food company and drives connectivity with the most sought after audiences such as Millennials, Gen-Z and Latin communities. The platform will offer guests brands like Soom Soom's authentic Mediterranean street food, Stonie Bowls' Japanese fare, the viral Umami Burger, Sofia and Manola Vergara's Latin concept Toma, El Pollo Verde by Michelin Chef Dani Garcia and more.

HQ Hotels plans to open 50 hotels globally by 2031, 50% of which will be Stateside. The brand name 'HQ' is born from the concept that HQ Hotels will be in the heart of the cities they launch in, serving as the 'headquarters' for exceptional experiences.

About HQ Hotels & Residences

HQ Hotels & Residences, the latest innovation in hospitality spearheaded by Sam Nazarian, is set to become a leader in the hospitality industry through its focus on innovation, sophistication, and a unique blend of cultural and smart lifestyle elements. In partnership with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the brand creates desirable destinations that cater to the evolving needs of modern travelers who seek memorable experiences and connectivity. In collaboration with top chefs and culinary visionaries, HQ will offer exclusive dining and nightlife experiences that merge innovative gastronomy with traditional flavors, whereby sbe's Disruptive Restaurant Group will create cutting-edge dining experiences through owned and managed restaurants through partnerships with modern culinary icons including Chef Katsuya Uechi, Chef Dani Garcia, Chef Fabio Trabocchi, Chef Wes Avila and more. The brand's partnership with the largest premium QSR brand and digital food company, Everybody Eats, drives connectivity with the most sought after audiences such as Millennials, Gen-Z and Latin communities. HQ has strategic investment from entertainment icon and entrepreneur, Marc Anthony and his company Magnus, as well as award-winning musician Ciara and NFL icon Russell Wilson. To learn more visit HQHotels.com.

