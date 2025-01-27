SAM NAZARIAN'S SBE, ALONG WITH PARTNERS MARC ANTHONY AND WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS, ANNOUNCE OPENING OF FIRST LUXURY HQ RESORT & RESIDENCES, AT THE CELEBRATED HODGES BAY RESORT IN ANTIGUA

Takeover kicks off HQ's mission of 50 lifestyle Hotels & Residences by 2031 in a strategic alliance with Wyndham's exclusive Registry Collection Hotels brand.

Iconic resort to feature acclaimed sbe chefs Katsuya Uechi and Wes Avila, marking the global debuts of Katsuya Beach, Hecho Libre, and storied beach club, XIV.

MIAMI, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HQ Hotels & Residences , the groundbreaking, innovative lifestyle hospitality brand spearheaded by visionary entrepreneur Sam Nazarian through a strategic alliance with Wyndham and its Registry Collection Hotels brand, today announced the opening of its debut resort: Hodges Bay Resort and Spa, a HQ Luxury Resort and Residences. Nestled on the coast of Northern Antigua, its arrival sets the stage for an ambitious pipeline of future HQ openings and marks the start of what is expected to quickly become a carefully curated portfolio of luxury lifestyle hotels and resorts—each meticulously tailored to the needs of the modern traveler.

Sam Nazarian, Founder & CEO of sbe: "As it begins its new chapter, Hodges Bay Resort and Spa will be transformed into a global beacon, attracting a new generation of aspirational travelers through an unrivaled social hub, unbeatable atmosphere and memorable vacation experiences, particularly for Wyndham's over 110 million enrolled loyalty members. Expect the best of what sbe is known for: world-acclaimed dining concepts, unmatched wellness and longevity offerings, best-in-class entertainment, and of course vibrant nightlife."

Geoff Ballotti, CEO of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts: "Owners today are looking for turn-key solutions and that's exactly what HQ Hotels offers, combining sbe's legendary lifestyle experiences with the unmatched scale and resources of Wyndham, the world's largest hotel franchisor. It's a one-of-a-kind offering and one we believe has the potential to dramatically change the luxury lifestyle landscape."

Jeff Wellemeyer, Chairman of Hodges Bay Resort and Spa: "We are thrilled to bring sbe's energy, imagination, and expertise to Hodges Bay. Antigua and Barbuda is on the cusp of becoming a premier destination in the Caribbean, and we are excited to combine sbe's operational excellence, world-class restaurant concepts, and unparalleled service to establish Hodges Bay as one of the most sought-after destinations in the region."

The Hon. H. Charles Fernandez, Minister of Tourism for Antigua and Barbuda: "This strategic and internationally renowned alliance will not only bolster the quality of the Hodge's Bay brand but will firmly cement Antigua and Barbuda's tourism product as first world and top class in accommodations. We welcome the partnership, and we urge you to invest in the elevation of your existing human resource capacity as this and infrastructural development goes hand in hand for the continued advancement of our tourism industry."

Hodges Bay Resort and Spa sits within eight acres of lush tropical gardens among some of the world's most pristine coral sand beaches. Leveraging over two decades of sbe's expertise and proven success in lifestyle hospitality and entertainment, HQ Hotels will bring a plethora of innovative culinary and mixology experiences as well as entertainment programming to the property from sbe's subsidiaries, Disruptive Restaurant Group and Everybody Eats. Concepts will include the debut of Katsuya Beach by Chef Katsuya Uechi and Hecho Libre by Chef Wes Avila, as well as the highly anticipated return of storied day-nightlife and dining establishment XIV Beach Club.

XIV Beach Club

XIV was dubbed America's most "exclusive" day club by the Los Angeles Times. The brand has transformed into a national phenomenon that includes the original XIV Summer Sessions in Los Angeles beginning every May, to seasonal Fall and Winter parties in such locales as Las Vegas and Miami. XIV Beach Club at Hodges Bay will reimagine the storied experience on the Atlantic sands of the property's breathtaking beach club islet, Prickly Pear Island.

KATSUYA BEACH BY CHEF KATSUYA UECHI

Marking the 12th location globally, and the debut of Katsuya Beach at Hodges Bay Resort and Spa will continue the nearly 20-year tradition of excellence led by Chef Katsuya Uechi that has brought his concept international acclaim. Katsuya Beach will deliver a celebration of Katsuya's classics with a new menu designed specifically for the spectacular beachfront venue at Hodges Bay.

HECHO LIBRE BY CHEF WES AVILA

Brand-new concept Hecho Libre was born from award-winning, James Beard Foundation Award Finalist, Chef Wes Avila (MXO, Guerilla Tacos, Angry Egret Dinette, KA'TEEN, Piopiko) and restaurateur Giancarlo Pagani (Mother Wolf, MARS, MXO, Citizen News Events). Inspired by the Baja Region of Mexico, Chef Wes Avila's Hecho Libre aims to connect communities with quality-driven Mexican food and chef-crafted recipes melding health and taste to craft unforgettable dishes for the discerning modern traveler. This concept represents the second restaurant partnership between sbe and the lauded chef, the first being MXO, a contemporary Mexican Steakhouse that successfully opened in September 2024 in Los Angeles.

THE RESORT

Nestled on eight acres of lush tropical gardens and a pristine sandy beach, Hodges Bay Resort & Spa is a luxurious beachfront retreat and residential haven on Antigua's stunning north shore. This exclusive resort features 79 thoughtfully designed accommodations, including spacious suites, expansive rooftop penthouses with private infinity pools, opulent residences, and luxurious oceanfront villas.

Since its debut in 2019, Hodges Bay has rapidly earned its place as a premier destination for celebrities and discerning travelers seeking an unparalleled escape. The award-winning property is renowned for its private island beach club, world-class contemporary art collection, and distinction as one of the most "Instagrammed Hotels in the World," Hodges Bay offers a truly unforgettable experience of elegance, privacy, and indulgence.

THE RESIDENCES

Hodges Bay also offers travelers the opportunity to own a piece of paradise, featuring a number of one-, two- and three-bedroom luxury residences. With spectacular ocean views, large outdoor patios, and fully equipped kitchens, guests will enjoy a private, personal escape alongside all of the amenities the resort has to offer.

HQ Hotels plans to open 50 hotels globally by 2031, 50% of which will be Stateside. The name 'HQ' is born from the concept that HQ Hotels will be in the heart of the cities they launch in, serving as the 'headquarters' for exceptional experiences. Through a strategic alliance with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, all HQ Hotels are also part of the Registry Collection Hotels brand, unlocking access to best-in-class sales, distribution and technology, as well as Wyndham Rewards, the #1 hotel rewards program as named by USA Today and U.S. News and World Report.

