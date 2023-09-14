Sam Setareh, M.D., and David Filsoof, M.D., Acquire Practice of Renowned L.A. Cardiologist Ivor Geft

Preeminent Cardiologists Accepting New Patients, Expand MDVIP Primary Care Services in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES and BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MDVIP , the market leader in personalized healthcare with a network of over 1,100 primary care physicians nationwide, today announced that two MDVIP-affiliated doctors, Sam Setareh, M.D., M.S., F.A.C.C., and David M. Filsoof, M.D., have acquired the practice of esteemed Los Angeles cardiologist Ivor L. Geft, M.D., who retired after 43 years of clinical service in the community.

Sam Setareh, M.D., M.S., F.A.C.C., is an MDVIP-affiliated physician in Los Angeles with board certification in Internal Medicine and Cardiovascular Disease. David M. Filsoof, M.D., is an MDVIP-affiliated physician in Los Angeles with board certification in Internal Medicine and Cardiovascular Disease.

Drs. Setareh and Filsoof are currently accepting new patients in their practice, which is located at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Office Towers in Los Angeles. Both physicians are double board-certified in Internal Medicine and Cardiovascular Disease, and in addition to the full spectrum of cardiology services, provide comprehensive preventive care as affiliates of the MDVIP primary care network.

"Dr. Ivor Geft has been an integral part of the L.A. medical community whose distinguished career spans over four decades at Cedars-Sinai's leading cardiology program," said Dr. Setareh. "I am excited to partner with Dr. David Filsoof in providing the compassionate and state-of-the-art cardiovascular care that the practice is known for."

"We are honored and grateful that Dr. Ivor Geft has entrusted us to continue his legacy of helping patients improve their health and their lives," said Dr. Filsoof. "The MDVIP primary care model, which prioritizes heart health, is a natural complement to the proactive, prevention-based approach of our practice."

Under the MDVIP program, doctors maintain a smaller practice, allowing them to spend more time with patients to focus on disease prevention and early detection, as well as help manage chronic conditions. Patient benefits include same- or next-day appointments, extended visits that last an average of 30 minutes and 24/7 physician availability via cell phone.

About Sam Setareh, M.D., M.S., F.A.C.C.

Dr. Setareh received a Master of Science in Global Medicine from the Keck School of Medicine at the University of Southern California and earned his medical degree from The Sackler School of Medicine at Tel Aviv University. He completed his internship and residency in Internal Medicine as well as a Fellowship in Cardiovascular Disease from the prestigious Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York. Dr. Setareh is double board-certified in Internal Medicine and Cardiology and is an attending physician at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, Southern California Hospitals and California Rehabilitation Institute. He is actively involved in clinical research; focused on cardiovascular disease prevention and performance, heart failure and valvular disease; and has authored numerous peer-reviewed articles and cardiology textbook chapters. For more information about Dr. Setareh, visit https://www.mdvip.com/doctors/samsetarehmd.

About David M. Filsoof, M.D.

Dr. Filsoof received his medical degree from the New York Medical Center in Valhalla, New York. He completed his internship at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles and a dual residency in Internal Medicine and Pediatrics at the Texas Medical Center in Houston. Dr. Filsoof went on to complete two fellowships, including one in Cardiovascular Disease at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida, and the second in Echocardiography and Advanced Cardiac Imaging at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. He is double board-certified in Internal Medicine and Cardiovascular Disease and is an attending physician at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, Southern California Hospital Culver City and California Rehabilitation Institute. Dr. Filsoof is licensed in more than 15 states across the U.S. and has authored numerous peer-reviewed publications, editorials and book chapters in respected journals. For more information about Dr. Filsoof, visit https://www.mdvip.com/doctors/DavidFilsoofMD.

About MDVIP

MDVIP leads the market in membership-based healthcare that goes far beyond concierge medicine services with a national network of more than 1,100 primary care physicians serving over 385,000 patients. Published research shows that the MDVIP model identifies more patients at risk for cardiovascular disease, delivers more preventive health services and saves the healthcare system hundreds of millions of dollars through reduced hospitalizations and readmissions. In response to growing consumer demand for a more personalized healthcare experience, hospital systems are incorporating the MDVIP model into their primary care offering. MDVIP also partners with employers to offer an executive health program as a benefit to their employees. The company has been certified by Great Place to Work since 2018 and is recognized by Fortune as one of the 2023 Best Workplaces in Healthcare . For more information, visit www.mdvip.com . Follow MDVIP on Facebook , Instagram , X and LinkedIn .

