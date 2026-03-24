SAMARITAN'S PURSE AIRLIFTS 48+ TONS OF AID TO LEBANESE FAMILIES

BOONE, N.C., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Samaritan's Purse 767 arrived in Lebanon today, carrying more than 48 tons of critical relief supplies to help families who had to leave their homes. The international Christian relief organization's cargo plane airlifted thousands of emergency relief supplies including:

Hygiene kits

Solar lights

Blankets

Family tents

Shelter material

Medical supplies

Samaritan's Purse airlifted relief items to Lebanon on their 767 cargo aircraft.

Samaritan's Purse disaster response team members on the ground in Lebanon and local church partners will continue to work hand in hand to meet the needs of families who had to leave their homes—many with just the clothes on their backs. Through longtime church partners, Samaritan's Purse has already distributed food parcels to hundreds of families and given out bedding supplies, diapers, hygiene kits, and cash vouchers to help those in need purchase essential supplies.

"These families are hurting—many are living with relatives, in hotels, or in makeshift camps like an abandoned school," said Franklin Graham, President of Samaritan's Purse. "We are grateful to support the efforts of local churches in Lebanon who are serving their community. Please join me in praying that God will bring peace to the Middle East."

Samaritan's Purse has a long history of working in Lebanon. For over four decades, the organization has partnered with local churches to distribute aid and relief to families in need. Additionally, Samaritan's Purse deployed a Disaster Assistance Response Team to Lebanon in 2020 after a deadly explosion rocked the nation—distributing relief supplies to more than 5,000 vulnerable families and providing medical care to hundreds who were wounded in the blast.

MEDIA REQUEST FORM

MEDIA OPPORTUNITIES:

Interview Edward Graham, Chief Operating Officer of Samaritan's Purse.

Interview Bev Kauffeldt, Team Lead for Samaritan's Purse on the ground in Lebanon.

Broadcast quality b-roll and photos are available upon request.

ABOUT SAMARITAN'S PURSE

Based in Boone, North Carolina, Samaritan's Purse is an international Christian relief organization that responds to the physical and spiritual needs of individuals in the aftermath of disasters and crisis situations— both in the U.S. and around the world. Led by President and CEO Franklin Graham, Samaritan's Purse works in more than 100 countries to provide aid to victims of war, disaster, disease, poverty, famine, and persecution. For more information, visit SamaritansPurse.org.

SOURCE Samaritan's Purse