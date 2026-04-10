SAMARITAN'S PURSE EXPANDS LOCATIONS FOR REBUILDING AND REPLACING NEW HOMES AFTER HURRICANE HELENE

BOONE, N.C., April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A year and a half after Hurricane Helene devastated western North Carolina and parts of the Southeast, many families are still struggling to get back on their feet. Samaritan's Purse is still hard at work, helping families with long-term recovery needs by rebuilding houses, completing major repairs, and providing new replacement mobile homes.

Samaritan’s Purse is expanding its Hurricane Helene rebuild program—adding 19 new locations across 4 different states. Samaritan’s Purse is still hard at work after Hurricane Helene, helping families with long-term recovery needs by rebuilding houses, completing major repairs, and providing new replacement mobile homes.

Samaritan's Purse is expanding its rebuild program—adding 19 new locations across 4 different states. All locations are still accepting applications for assistance from rebuilding new homes to replacing furniture or repairing bridges and culverts.

"There continue to be great needs as a result of Hurricane Helene, and families are still hurting. We want people to know that it isn't too late to get help or receive a home," said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan's Purse. "If you are struggling, we want you to apply. These are not gifts from Samaritan's Purse—these are gifts from God."

To date, Samaritan's Purse has completed 26 new homes with 30 currently under construction as well as delivered more than 80 mobile homes and completed major repairs on more than 100 houses. Additionally, the N.C.-based organization has approved more than 180 families for rebuilds, repairs and mobile home replacement. Each home is fully furnished and paid in full as a reminder of God's love and provision. Samaritan's Purse has also repaired or replaced more than 870 bridges, driveways and culverts.

This year, Treva Pruitt and her son Gregory received a brand-new home from Samaritan's Purse in Ashe County, North Carolina, after Helene left their home with a water-damaged foundation and an infestation of black mold. Without money to rebuild, Treva had nearly given up hope until she received a phone call from Samaritan's Purse and learned that she was eligible to receive a home.

"I kept telling Gregory, 'We get to go home today,'" Treva said on the day that she received her keys. "I'm just so excited and so happy. The Lord has been really good to us, and I feel like He always provides what you need."

Samaritan's Purse is accepting applications for rebuilds and other long-term recovery needs in the following areas:

North Carolina: Ashe, Avery, Buncombe, Burke, Caldwell, Haywood, Henderson, Jackson, Madison, McDowell, Mitchell, Polk, Rutherford, Swain, Transylvania, Watauga, and Yancey Counties

Ashe, Avery, Buncombe, Burke, Caldwell, Haywood, Henderson, Jackson, Madison, McDowell, Mitchell, Polk, Rutherford, Swain, Transylvania, Watauga, and Yancey Counties Tennessee: Carter, Cocke, Greene, Johnson, Unicoi, and Washington Counties

Carter, Cocke, Greene, Johnson, Unicoi, and Washington Counties Florida: Perry, St. Petersburg, and Tampa

Perry, St. Petersburg, and Tampa Georgia: Valdosta

For more information or to apply, call 833-323-6651 or visit SamaritansPurse.org/HeleneRebuild

MEDIA REQUEST FORM

MEDIA OPPORTUNITIES:

Interview Luther Harrison, Vice President of U.S. Rebuild for Samaritan's Purse.

Interview Jeff Graham, Director of U.S. Recovery

Download high-res photos and broadcast-quality b-roll of the response efforts here.

ABOUT SAMARITAN'S PURSE

Based in Boone, North Carolina, Samaritan's Purse is an international Christian relief organization that responds to the physical and spiritual needs of individuals in the aftermath of disasters and crisis situations— both in the U.S. and around the world. Led by President and CEO Franklin Graham, Samaritan's Purse works in more than 100 countries to provide aid to victims of war, disaster, disease, poverty, famine, and persecution. For more information, visit SamaritansPurse.org.

SOURCE Samaritan's Purse