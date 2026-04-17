SAMARITAN'S PURSE AIRLIFTS EMERGENCY RELIEF SUPPLIES TO TYPHOON DEVASTATED PACIFIC ISLANDS

BOONE, N.C., April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, Typhoon Sinlaku, the strongest tropical cyclone this year, devastated the Northern Mariana Islands. Saipan and Tinian were hardest hit. The powerful storm ripped roofs off houses and caused severe flooding with some hard-hit areas estimated to be without power and water for weeks to come. Samaritan's Purse immediately began coordinating with partners on the ground to deliver emergency relief supplies and respond in Jesus' Name.

Samaritan's Purse is airlifting more than 40 tons of critical aid to the Northern Mariana Islands.

Tomorrow, the international relief organization's 767 cargo plane will airlift more than 40 tons of critical supplies to the hard-hit islands, including water filtration systems, shelter material, solar lights. The cargo plane will depart at 2am from Greensboro, North Carolina, ensuring these supplies reach hurting families as quickly as possible.

"Typhoon Sinlaku left thousands of people in desperate need of emergency relief—many are without water and power, and it's going to be this way for weeks to come." said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan's Purse. "That's why Samaritan's Purse is airlifting supplies and coming alongside the people of these remote islands in their time of need. We want the families in Saipan and Tinian to know they are not alone. God loves them, and they can turn to Him in their time of need."

MEDIA OPPORTUNITIES:

Interview Edward Graham, Chief Operating Officer of Samaritan's Purse

Interview Derek Thomson, Response Manager in Boone, North Carolina coordinating relief efforts

Broadcast-quality b-roll and high-res photos available upon request

MEDIA REQUEST FORM

In 2018, Samaritan's Purse responded to Saipan and Tinian after Typhoon Yutu, helping more than 7,600 families recover from the deadly storm. The N.C.-based organization distributed shelter material, solar lights, generators, water filtration systems and other emergency supplies. More than 80 tons of relief supplies were airlifted to Saipan over the course of three DC-8 flights.

ABOUT SAMARITAN'S PURSE

Based in Boone, North Carolina, Samaritan's Purse is an international Christian relief organization that responds to the physical and spiritual needs of individuals in the aftermath of disasters and crisis situations— both in the U.S. and around the world. Led by President and CEO Franklin Graham, Samaritan's Purse works in more than 100 countries to provide aid to victims of war, disaster, disease, poverty, famine, and persecution. For more information, visit SamaritansPurse.org.

SOURCE Samaritan's Purse