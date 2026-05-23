SAMARITAN'S PURSE AIRLIFTS EBOLA TREATMENT CENTER TO THE DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF THE CONGO

BOONE, N.C., May 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tomorrow, Samaritan's Purse is airlifting an Ebola Treatment Center and personal protective equipment to help safeguard healthcare providers to the Democratic Republic of the Congo in response to the deadly Ebola outbreak. Disaster response specialists— including an outbreak specialist; infection, prevention and control specialist; and medical personnel—have recently deployed and more team members are on the way. Their initial focus will be to help establish effective infection, prevention, and control protocols for local mission hospitals and communities in the Democratic Republic of the Congo as well as to coordinate with the Ministry of Health to establish an Ebola Treatment Center to be operated by Samaritan's Purse. This facility will be an emergency field hospital specifically adapted to treat Ebola patients.

Samaritan's Purse staff prepare cargo and relief supplies to be airlifted to the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The international Christian relief organization's 767 cargo plane will airlift more than 34 tons of essential medical supplies to help combat the spread of this deadly virus. It will land in Uganda then supplies will be transported to the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

"As this deadly Ebola virus spreads so does people's fear and uncertainty. They are in desperate need of emergency medical relief and supplies to help prevent the spread of this outbreak," said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan's Purse. "That's why Samaritan's Purse is airlifting supplies to the people of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. We want these communities to know they are not alone in fighting this virus. God loves them and wants to meet them in their need."

MEDIA OPPORTUNITIES:

Attend the 767 airlift on Sunday, May 24 th in Greensboro, North Carolina Media interviews available at 6am EST 767 takeoff at 7am EST

in Greensboro, North Carolina Interview Edward Graham, Chief Operating Officer of Samaritan's Purse

Interview Ken Isaacs, Vice President of Programs and Government Relations at Samaritan's Purse

Interview Dr. Elliott Tenpenny, leading the Ebola response from the organization's international headquarters.

Broadcast-quality b-roll and high-res photos available upon request

MEDIA REQUEST FORM

In 2014, Samaritan's Purse responded to the Ebola outbreak in Liberia by opening an Ebola treatment center—giving hands-on patient care—and combated infection rates by providing hygiene training and prevention education to more than 1.6 million people. In 2018, Samaritan's Purse established an Ebola Treatment Center in the Democratic Republic of Congo, treating more than 600 patients and continuing to educate communities on best practices to help stop the spread of the disease.

ABOUT SAMARITAN'S PURSE

Based in Boone, North Carolina, Samaritan's Purse is an international Christian relief organization that responds to the physical and spiritual needs of individuals in the aftermath of disasters and crisis situations— both in the U.S. and around the world. Led by President and CEO Franklin Graham, Samaritan's Purse works in more than 100 countries to provide aid to victims of war, disaster, disease, poverty, famine, and persecution. For more information, visit SamaritansPurse.org.

SOURCE Samaritan's Purse