SAMARITAN'S PURSE RESPONDS TO DEADLY EBOLA OUTBREAK IN THE DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF THE CONGO

BOONE, N.C., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As cases of Ebola climb in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Samaritan's Purse is responding in Jesus' Name. The international Christian relief organization is working to deploy a disaster assistance response team to the hard-hit nation. The initial team will include an outbreak specialist, infection, prevention and control specialist, engineer and medical personnel. This highly-trained team will begin to coordinate a medical response in the region and support local mission hospitals in establishing effective infection, prevention, and control protocols.

Democratic Republic of Congo, 2018/2019 Ebola Response - Samaritan’s Purse established an Ebola Treatment Center in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, treating more than 600 patients and continuing to educate communities on best practices to help stop the spread of the disease.

As Samaritan's Purse coordinates with government officials in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the organization is also readying an Ebola Treatment Center for deployment as well as personal protective equipment to help keep staff and medical personnel at the ministry's partner hospitals safe.

"Samaritan's Purse has been on the frontlines of fighting Ebola for more than a decade, and we aren't going to stop now. We are going to do everything we can to help save lives," said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan's Purse. "We want people to know that God loves them, and they are not alone."

Samaritan's Purse has a long-history of responding to infectious diseases, including Ebola, cholera, diphtheria, and COVID-19. During the height of the Ebola outbreak in Liberia in 2014, Samaritan's Purse opened an Ebola treatment center—giving hands-on patient care—and combatted infection rates by providing hygiene training and prevention education across affected communities. Through a massive public education campaign, which included thousands of church leaders, Samaritan's Purse provided potentially life-saving information to more than 1.6 million people. Four years later, Samaritan's Purse established an Ebola Treatment Center in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, treating more than 600 patients and continuing to educate communities on best practices to help stop the spread of the disease.

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ABOUT SAMARITAN'S PURSE

Based in Boone, North Carolina, Samaritan's Purse is an international Christian relief organization that responds to the physical and spiritual needs of individuals in the aftermath of disasters and crisis situations— both in the U.S. and around the world. Led by President and CEO Franklin Graham, Samaritan's Purse works in more than 100 countries to provide aid to victims of war, disaster, disease, poverty, famine, and persecution. For more information, visit SamaritansPurse.org.

SOURCE Samaritan's Purse