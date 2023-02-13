SAMARITAN'S PURSE OPENS EMERGENCY FIELD HOSPITAL IN TURKEY, TREATING EARTHQUAKE INJURIES

BOONE, N.C., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, international Christian relief organization Samaritan's Purse accepted its first patients at the Emergency Field Hospital in Antakya, Turkey. Back-to-back earthquakes rocked the region last week, killing more than 36,000 people and leaving tens of thousands in desperate need of medical care. The Emergency Field Hospital was airlifted on Friday, along with critically needed supplies, such as hygiene kits, solar lights and shelter tarp to aid families in the hardest-hit areas.

Samaritan's Purse doctors and nurses care for earthquake survivors at the organization's Emergency Field Hospital in Turkey.

The field hospital—equipped with 52 patient beds, a pharmacy and 2 operating rooms—is located in the parking lot of a 1,100-bed hospital, which is no longer functional due to the earthquake. Samaritan's Purse doctors and nurses treated dozens of patients in the first hours of operation.

"Our Emergency Field Hospital is now open, and our medical team has already treated earthquake injuries like broken bones, wounds and infections, said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan's Purse. "People are suffering, and we are there to meet their physical needs in Jesus' Name. Please pray for everyone affected and for our Disaster Assistance Response Team as they meet these emergency needs."

The N.C.-based organization has 93 disaster response specialists on the ground in Turkey with more traveling to the area in the coming days.

MEDIA OPPORTUNITIES:

Interview Nick Bechert , team lead on the ground in Turkey

, team lead on the ground in Interview Mel Wubs , hospital director of the Emergency Field Hospital, in Antakya, Turkey

, hospital director of the Emergency Field Hospital, in Antakya, High-quality photos and broadcast quality b-roll available here

MEDIA REQUESTS

Based in Boone, North Carolina, Samaritan's Purse responds to the physical and spiritual needs of individuals in crisis situations—especially in locations where few others are working. Led by President and CEO Franklin Graham, Samaritan's Purse works in more than 100 countries to provide aid to victims of war, disease, disaster, poverty, famine and persecution. For more information, visit SamaritansPurse.org.

