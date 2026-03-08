SAMARITAN'S PURSE RESPONDS IN MICHIGAN TO HELP FAMILIES IMPACTED BY A DEADLY TORNADO

BOONE, N.C., March 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --Today, Samaritan's Purse is responding to Three Rivers, Michigan and the surrounding communities after a powerful storm unleashed a deadly tornado late Friday afternoon. The tornado wreaked havoc on multiple towns—devastating numerous homes and business. Tragically, at least four lives were lost and a dozen more injured, marking the deadliest tornado to hit Michigan in nearly 50 years.

Volunteers with Samaritan's Purse pray before helping families and communities impacted by a deadly tornado.

"Families are reeling from this unexpectedly destructive tornado that ripped through southwest Michigan on Friday. Our staff deployed immediately to see how we could help these hurting communities," said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan's Purse. "In the days ahead, teams of volunteers will help families pick up the pieces of their lives and remind them that God loves them. Join me in praying for southwest Michigan and other areas impacted by severe weather."

Within 24 hours, Samaritan's Purse disaster specialists were on the ground in the hardest-hit areas to conduct assessments. Today, a disaster relief unit—a tractor-trailer stocked with tools and equipment—is enroute to the damaged communities along with volunteers who will begin helping families this week. Volunteers from across the country will clear debris, remove downed trees, and secure tarps on damaged roofs while reminding families that God has not forgotten them—even in this difficult circumstance.

This Michigan tornado was one of several that spawned on Friday. Staff at the ministry are continuing to monitor other tornado-impacted areas and continued severe weather patterns throughout the weekend. To stay up to date on the response or get involved, go to SamaritansPurse.org to learn more.

MEDIA OPPORTUNITIES

Interview Edward Graham, chief operating officer for Samaritan's Purse

Interview Jason Kimak, vice president of North American Disaster Relief for Samaritan's Purse

Interviews with disaster specialists on the ground are available upon request

High-quality photos and b-roll available upon request

MEDIA REQUEST FORM

Based in Boone, North Carolina, Samaritan's Purse is a Christian relief and evangelism organization that responds to the physical and spiritual needs of individuals in crisis situations—especially in locations where few others are working. Led by President and CEO Franklin Graham, Samaritan's Purse works in more than 100 countries to provide aid to victims of war, disease, poverty, famine, and persecution. For more information, visit SamaritansPurse.org.

SOURCE Samaritan's Purse