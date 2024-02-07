SAMHSA Awards ICF New Work Totaling $24 Million

ICF to Leverage the Cloud to Support Suicide Prevention, Substance Misuse and Other Programs

RESTON, Va., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration (SAMHSA) expanded its longstanding partnership with ICF, a global consulting and technology services provider (NASDAQ:ICFI), with five new subcontracts to support mental health programs, including evaluation and communications support for the agency's 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. The agreements have a combined value of $24 million.

"For over 30 years, ICF's deep expertise in behavioral health and our advanced cloud and data solutions have helped SAMHSA deliver critical programs that support individuals in moments of crisis," said Jennifer Welham, ICF senior vice president for health, people and human services. "These new agreements expand our longstanding partnership with SAMHSA to help the agency better evaluate the impact of and raise awareness for mental health programs that change and save lives. We are proud to be a trusted partner to SAMHSA in helping advance their critical public health mission."

For three of the five service agreements, ICF will deliver a variety of behavioral health and technology-based support services, totaling $16.1 million. Each has a term of five years, including a one-year base and four one-year options. Services will help address the nation's suicide crisis and include communications and data visualization support for the 988 Lifeline program (which was awarded in the second quarter of 2023) and the evaluation of the 988 Lifeline and Crisis Services programs and the Zero Suicide Program, including building a large cloud-based data collection and reporting system for both on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

For two of the five service agreements, ICF will support SAMHSA's substance misuse and mental health programs, totaling $8 million. The first includes services to provide communications for public awareness and education campaigns, including SAMHSA's National Recovery Campaign, which has a term of four years, including a one-year base and three one-year options. The second provides block grant recipients with program monitoring and technical assistance and has a term of five years, including a one-year base and four one-year options.

ICF has supported SAMHSA on numerous priority initiatives for years including providing timely access to substance use and mental health trends, improving children's mental health and wellness, and addressing other issues such as underage drinking, school-based mental health, trauma-informed care, behavioral health treatment court collaboratives, supported employment and more.

A leader in cloud modernization solutions, ICF has deployed hundreds of cloud migration implementations across numerous federal agencies to help them achieve their mission outcomes. An AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner with over 230 certifications and 260 accreditations, ICF has experience implementing a full range of AWS capabilities from cloud operations, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), cloud native development, cloud infrastructure, application modernization and migration, data sharing and more.

ICF combines deep domain expertise with leading-edge technologies, advanced analytics and human-centered practices to help federal agencies design technology solutions that reduce time-to-value. The company's over 2,000 technologists work hand-in-hand with thousands of industry experts and an expansive ecosystem of over 30 platform partners to rapidly deliver scalable technology solutions that accelerate mission readiness, improve mission outcomes and achieve a step change in productivity.

