SAMpark Recalls Children's Pajamas Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard

WASHINGTON, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2019/SAMpark-Recalls-Childrens-Pajamas-Due-to-Violation-of-Federal-Flammability-Standard

Recall Summary

Name of Product: Children's pajamas

Hazard: The pajamas fail to meet the federal flammability standard for children's sleepwear that requires sleepwear to be either snug-fitting or flame resistant, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Remedy: Refund

Consumers should immediately take the recalled pajamas away from children and contact SAMpark for a full refund.

Consumer Contact:

SAMpark collect call at 860- 906-6285 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at sales@samparkusa.com or online at www.samparkusa.com and click on the "Product Recalls" tab located under the "Help Tab" for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 185

Description:

This recall includes children's 100 percent cotton knit, two-piece short-sleeve top and pant pajama sets. The pajama sets were sold in sizes 6 to 12 months through size 10Y. The recalled pajama sets have the following prints: Acrofish Neon, Crab, Elephant, Jellyfish, Mooch, Monkey, and Seahorse. A sewn-in neck label states "almirah www.almirah.com."

Incidents/Injuries: None reported

Sold At: Nine children's boutique stores: Annabelles (Massachusetts), Banbury Cross (Louisiana), Elegant Child (Florida), Joanna's Cuties (New Jersey), Lamb's Ear (North Caroline), Matilda's (Florida), Saltwater (Connecticut), Stella & Ruby (New York) and Whimsies (Virginia) from August 2018 through July 2019 for about $30.

Distributor: SAMpark LLC, of Bloomfield, Conn.

Manufactured in: India

Recall Number: 19-185

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

