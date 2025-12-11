Saudi Aviation Club Partners with Switchblade Flying Car Manufacturer to Further Saudi Vision 2030

Memorandum of Understanding Signed on Opening Day of Saudi Arabia's Sand & Fun 2025 Airshow

PRINEVILLE, Ore., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Samson Sky, makers of the Switchblade Flying Car just announced they have signed a significant Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Saudi Aviation Club. A signing ceremony was held on Opening Day of the spectacular Sand & Fun 2025 Air Show in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia between Samson Sky CEO Sam Bousfield and His Excellency Dr. Ahmed Alfahaid President of the Saudi Aviation Club (SAC). The signing was witnessed by His Royal Highness Prince Sultan bin Salman bin Abdulaziz.

(Left to right) Khalid Al Rubaian past President of the Saudi Aviation Club, Sam Bousfield and James Mauch from Samson Sky, and Samson Ambassador Anna Grebenshchikova. The Switchblade fits a standard garage and is driven to a nearby airport using highways or local roads. There, it transforms from driving to flying mode in three minutes at the push of a button.

The MOU includes Samson Sky providing training of Switchblade mechanics and pilots, assistance in getting the Switchblade approved for use in Saudi Arabia, use of the SAC facilities for sales and demonstrations, and access to the SAC airport system throughout Saudi Arabia for Switchblade owners.

"The Switchblade brings to Saudi Arabia a new way to expand regional tourist travel as well as business travel for residents of the Kingdom. This is a large country with many spread out cities," stated Sam Bousfield, CEO and Founder of Samson Sky. "Having the Switchblade will bring those cities closer together. This is our part of assisting in the Vision 2030."

Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 includes making the country a global hub for tourism and international trade by expanding connectivity to 250+ destinations. The SAC contributes to this vision by striving to develop a passion for flying in the skies of Saudi Arabia, and the newly formed partnership with Samson Sky advances this goal.

As part of this agreement, Samson Sky will work with the Saudi Aviation Club and the Saudi government to qualify the Switchblade for road and flight use in the country. The Switchblade has already flown in the US and is currently being launched into production there. Samson Sky looks forward to partnering with the SAC and bringing the Switchblade Flying Car to the skies of Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi Aviation Club (SAC) is an independent, non-profit organization that aims to facilitate and promote the practice of general and sports aviation activities in the Kingdom by establishing strategic partnerships with local and international institutions. The SAC works as the official representative of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in The Federation Aeronaut International (FAI) and as a member of the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA).

The Switchblade Flying Car, which had its successful official First Flight in Nov. 2023 is a hybrid-electric vehicle with sports car performance, accelerating from 0–60 mph/97 km/h in 5 seconds with a top speed of 125 mph/201 km/h. With seating for two plus luggage, it is a high-performance aircraft, with an estimated 160 mph/257 km/h cruise speed. Using premium auto gas, it flies up to 500 miles/805 km at 13,000 ft on a single tank. For safety and insurance, all flying surfaces are enclosed within the vehicle while in driving mode.

Samson Sky, makers of the Switchblade, has over 2,700 reservations from over 50 countries, including every US state, representing over $500MM USD in future revenue. Samson Sky plans future certified commercial Switchblades for an economical Express Courier Service, funded by Accredited Investors around the world. Estimated pricing is $200,000 USD.

For more information about the Switchblade and to follow its progress into production, visit: www.SamsonSky.com

