Samsung and Google Cloud Join Forces to Bring Generative AI to Samsung Galaxy S24 Series

News provided by

Google Cloud

17 Jan, 2024, 13:00 ET

Google's Gemini Pro and Imagen 2 to deploy in production new text, voice, and image features on the new Samsung Galaxy S24 series

SEOUL, Korea and SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd and Google Cloud today announced a new multi-year partnership to bring Google Cloud's generative artificial intelligence (AI) technology to Samsung smartphone users around the globe. Starting with the Samsung Galaxy S24 series announced today at Galaxy Unpacked in San Jose, California, Samsung will be the first Google Cloud partner to deploy Gemini Pro and Imagen 2 on Vertex AI via the cloud to their smartphone devices.

"Google and Samsung have long shared deeply-held values around the importance of making technology more helpful and accessible for everyone. We're thrilled that the Galaxy S24 series is the first smartphone equipped with Gemini Pro and Imagen 2 on Vertex AI," said Janghyun Yoon, Corporate EVP and Head of Software Office of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. "After months of rigorous testing and competitive evaluation, the Google Cloud and Samsung teams worked together to deliver the best Gemini-powered AI experience on Galaxy."

Samsung is the first Google Cloud partner to deploy Gemini Pro on Vertex AI to consumers. Built from the ground up to be multimodal, Gemini can generalize and seamlessly understand, operate across, and combine different types of information including text, code, images, and video. Starting with Samsung-native applications, users can take advantage of summarization features across Notes, Voice Recorder, and Keyboard1. Gemini Pro on Vertex AI provides Samsung with critical Google Cloud features, including security, safety, privacy, and data compliance.

Galaxy S24 series users can also immediately benefit from Imagen 2, Google's most advanced text-to-image diffusion technology from Google DeepMind to date. With Imagen 2 on Vertex AI, Samsung can bring safe and intuitive photo-editing capabilities into the users' hands. These features can be found in Generative Edit in S24's Gallery application.

As part of this partnership, Samsung is also one of the first customers to test Gemini Ultra, Google's most capable and largest model for highly-complex tasks. The S24 series will also use Gemini Nano, an on-device LLM delivered as part of the Android 14 operating system, the most efficient model of Gemini for on-device tasks.

"Together with Samsung, Google Cloud sees the tremendous opportunity for generative AI to create meaningful mobile experiences that stimulate and strengthen connection and communication for millions," said Thomas Kurian, CEO, Google Cloud. "With Gemini, Samsung's developers can leverage Google Cloud's world-class infrastructure, cutting-edge performance, and flexibility to deliver safe, reliable, and engaging generative AI powered applications on Samsung smartphone devices."

About Google Cloud
Google Cloud accelerates every organization's ability to digitally transform its business and industry. We deliver enterprise-grade solutions that leverage Google's cutting-edge technology, and tools that help developers build more sustainably. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted partner to enable growth and solve their most critical business problems.

About Samsung
Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, home appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions, and delivering a seamless connected experience through its SmartThings ecosystem and open collaboration with partners. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com

1 Galaxy AI features may require internet connection, Samsung Account login, and/or update to latest Android version. Product functionality may be dependent on your app and device settings. Some functions may not be compatible with certain apps or require additional software downloads, such as language packs. Availability of the service may vary by country, region, or market. Accuracy of results not guaranteed. For detailed specifications and conditions, refer to your local Samsung website.

SOURCE Google Cloud

Also from this source

Victoria's Secret & Co. to Create New AI-Powered Shopping Experiences with Google Cloud

Victoria's Secret & Co. to Create New AI-Powered Shopping Experiences with Google Cloud

Ahead of NRF 2024, the retail industry's largest event, Victoria's Secret & Co. (VS&Co) and Google Cloud today announced a strategic, multi-year...
Google Cloud Debuts New Generative AI Technologies for Retailers Worldwide

Google Cloud Debuts New Generative AI Technologies for Retailers Worldwide

Ahead of NRF 2024, the retail industry's largest event, Google Cloud today debuted several new AI and generative AI-powered technologies to help...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Mobile Entertainment

Image1

Mobile Entertainment

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.