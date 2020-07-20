Samsung Biologics Expands Drug Product Manufacturing Facility in Incheon

Samsung Biologics has been providing aseptic filling and lyophilization services since 2013 and has built a strong track record with 25 product approvals from global regulatory bodies, including the FDA and EMA. In response to the forecasted increase in demand for aseptic filling, the company is making a strategic investment on its global capacity by building a flexible filling line and two additional lyophilizer units with 41.2 m 2 chambers.

The flexible filling line is expected to commence GMP operations in the second half of 2021, and the expanded lyophilization line will become operational in the first half of 2022. Through this expansion, Samsung Biologics will add small-scale cartridge and syringe filling to its DP product offerings, and increase the total lyophilization capacity by 246% of the current capacity. The company expects to demonstrate its ongoing commitment to reliability and quality-oriented services for its clients and strengthen existing partnerships in addition to procuring new orders.

"We are committed to meeting every market demand from our clients, especially during this global climate," said Dr. Tae Han Kim, CEO of Samsung Biologics. "Samsung Biologics continues to work rigorously to accommodate our clients with world-class services, and through this investment, we hope to offer more flexibility and demonstrate our extensive manufacturing capabilities with the largest production capacity in the industry."

About Samsung Biologics Co., Ltd.

Samsung Biologics (KRX: 207940.KS) is a fully integrated CDMO offering state-of-the-art contract development, manufacturing, and laboratory testing services. With proven regulatory approvals, the largest capacity at a single site, and the fastest throughput, Samsung Biologics is an award-winning partner of choice and is uniquely able to support the development and manufacturing of biologics products at every stage of the process while meeting the evolving needs of biopharmaceutical companies worldwide. For more information, visit www.samsungbiologics.com.

Media contact:

Claire Kim [email protected]

SOURCE Samsung Biologics

Related Links

http://www.samsungbiologics.com

