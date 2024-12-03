Samsung Biologics hosts ESG event with suppliers to strengthen decarbonization efforts

INCHEON, South Korea, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung Biologics (KRX: 207940.KS), a global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), today hosted its second Supplier ESG Day to share insights on sustainable management and encourage ESG actions among suppliers.

Second of its kind, the event was held virtually to invite more domestic and global suppliers, with over 82 companies, including Merck, Cytiva, Thermo Fisher, and Sartorius, taking part.

"As the healthcare industry is one of the largest carbon emitters, it is our responsibility to be at the forefront of efforts to promote sustainable value chains," said John Rim, CEO and President of Samsung Biologics. "We will continue to support our suppliers to strengthen their ESG management and work together to build a greener future."

Samsung Biologics shared its knowhow in ESG management and progress made so far. Aiming to achieve net zero by 2050, the global CDMO has been bolstering sustainable operations by utilizing low-carbon technologies, such as ultra-low NOx boilers and energy monitoring systems, and accelerating the transition to renewable energy through onsite solar panels. In recognition of its efforts, the company was awarded a Terra Carta Seal from the Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI) and achieved an EcoVadis platinum rating, the highest rank given. Samsung Biologics has been engaging suppliers, alongside global pharmaceutical companies, to decarbonize and build more resilient value chains as champion of the Supply Chains Working Group within the SMI Health Systems Task Force.

Samsung Biologics also encouraged suppliers to contribute to building more sustainable global value chains, by staying ahead of various global reporting standards including the European Union Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive, European Sustainability Reporting Standards, and International Financial Reporting Standards.

External ESG specialists were also invited to provide insights on ESG-related requirements, share sustainability reports, and introduce disclosure tools applicable to small and mid-sized companies.

