Samuel L. Jackson, Kimberly Williams-Paisley and Diedrich Bader Join Alzheimer's Association's First-Ever Fundraising Advertising Campaign "Generation Hope"

Each celebrity supporter will star in the digital campaign encouraging people to support the Alzheimer's Association during this giving season. The campaign's national commercials debuted in June and will run into 2025. The celebrity spots debuted on digital properties and social media channels in November 2024.

"Alzheimer's disease has taken my grandfather, grandmother, aunts and uncles. Even my mother. Enough is enough," said Samuel L. Jackson, actor and Alzheimer's Association Celebrity Champion. "I'm proud to join the Alzheimer's Association's 'Generation Hope' campaign because the Association is leading the way in finding a cure and promising new treatments, and providing care and support services for families navigating the disease today. What I have is hope. Hope for a different tomorrow. By supporting the Alzheimer's Association, our generation can change the course of Alzheimer's disease."

Now in its 17th year, the Alzheimer's Association Celebrity Champion awareness campaign brings together leaders across the entertainment industry to mobilize the public in joining the fight to #ENDALZ. With celebrity supporters such as Jackson, Williams-Paisley and Bader, the Association engages broad audiences to accelerate global research, amplify change and bring support to the millions of families facing Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia.

Kimberly Williams-Paisley, actor, Alzheimer's Association Celebrity Champion and Dance Party to End ALZ founder, said "My mom loved 80s music. She was the life of the party. She raised millions of dollars to help others. In her late 50s, my mom started showing signs of Alzheimer's. Then all the things she was, she wasn't anymore. The Alzheimer's Association is at the forefront of ending Alzheimer's and dementia. That's why I'm honored to join the 'Generation Hope' campaign. I feel that I'm carrying on my mom's legacy by raising funds and awareness to end Alzheimer's. Because when I fundraise, I think of it as a gift I'm giving to people — a chance to make the world a better place."

"'Yes, and…' it's a tactic I learned in improvisational comedy that calls for accepting what someone is saying as truth and building upon it. As a caregiver, that principle helped me connect with my dad while he battled Alzheimer's disease," said actor, comedian and Alzheimer's Association Celebrity Champion Diedrich Bader. "The Alzheimer's Association takes the idea of 'yes and' to the next level by fighting relentlessly to change the course of Alzheimer's disease, instilling hope for a different future. I'm honored to be a part of Generation Hope. Because together I know we can end Alzheimer's."

Funds generated by the "Generation Hope" campaign will be used to support the Association's full mission – to accelerate global research, drive risk reduction and early detection, and maximize quality care and support. As the largest nonprofit funder of Alzheimer's research, the Association is currently investing more than $430 million in over 1,110 active projects in 56 countries, spanning six continents. Additionally, the Association offers a number of free care and support services for individuals living with Alzheimer's and dementia and family dementia caregivers including support groups, education programs and its 24/7 Helpline (800.272.3900).

"Having the voices of Samuel L. Jackson, Kimberly Williams-Paisley and Diedrich Bader in our 'Generation Hope' campaign will elevate the conversation during this transformative time in the Alzheimer's and dementia field," said Joanne Pike, DrPH, president and CEO, Alzheimer's Association. "For the first time, there are multiple treatments available that can slow the progression of the disease, giving families more time with their loved ones. This campaign gives the Alzheimer's Association a tremendous source of hope for the future – a future without Alzheimer's and all other dementia."

The number of Americans living with Alzheimer's is growing — and growing fast. Nearly 7 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's and it is estimated that more than half of all Americans know someone with the disease. Additionally, more than 11 million people serve as Alzheimer's caregivers providing unpaid care to a loved one with the as-yet incurable disease.

