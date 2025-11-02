SAMURAI Paint Celebrates 28 Years of Excellence with the Launch of Its First-Ever Car Spray Paint Series

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SAMURAI Paint, the internationally trusted name in motorcycle spray paints, proudly celebrates its 28th anniversary with a major milestone — the launch of its first-ever car spray paint series.

(Name from Second Left to Right) 1.⁠ ⁠Dato’ Loh Shin Siong (Non-Executive Director) 2.⁠ ⁠Ms Lim Lay Yong (Executive Director & Chief Operation Officer) 3.⁠ ⁠Mr. Lim Chong Huat (Independent Director) 4.⁠ ⁠Mr. Lim Siang Kai (Non-Executive Director & Lead Independent Director) 5.⁠ ⁠Dato’ Chang Chor Choong ( Non-Executive Director) 6.⁠ ⁠Mr. Ian Ong Yoke En (Founder, Executive Director, Chief Executive Officer) 7.⁠ ⁠Mr. Hau Hock Khun (Independent Director)

This exciting expansion marks a new chapter for the brand, which has built its reputation since 1997 on quality, creativity, and customer-focused innovation. For nearly three decades, SAMURAI Paint has been the go-to choice for motorcycle enthusiasts worldwide, recognized for its advanced technology, long-lasting durability, and professional-grade finishes that are easy to use.

Today, the brand extends its expertise to a broader audience — bringing the same craftsmanship, technology, and passion for innovation to car owners.

A Bold Step Forward: From Two Wheels to Four

For years, car owners have faced a common frustration — finding an exact color match for vehicle touch-ups has often been costly, time-consuming, and unreliable. Addressing this gap, SAMURAI Paint has leveraged 28 years of coating expertise to develop a new color-matching aerosol spray system for automobiles.

At the heart of this innovation is SAMURAI's proprietary color-mixing technology, allowing users to customize and fine-tune shades with exceptional precision before application. Supporting this breakthrough is the brand's post-fill technology, which fills paint directly into cans without traditional machinery — improving efficiency, customization, and product consistency.

By transforming a long-standing challenge into a DIY-friendly solution, SAMURAI Paint evolves into a comprehensive automotive coating brand defined by innovation, precision, and performance.

New Headquarters, New Era

Coinciding with its 28th anniversary, SAMURAI Paint has also inaugurated its new headquarters in downtown Johor Bahru, symbolizing a major step forward for the company and its people-first philosophy.

Built to encourage creativity, collaboration, and innovation, the new HQ provides a modern, inspiring workspace for employees while complementing ongoing operations at its manufacturing facility. The city-based office also helps attract new talent and features eight purpose-built livestream studios, reinforcing SAMURAI Paint's growing digital presence and customer engagement worldwide.

Driving Sustainability Through Partnerships

Even as the brand expands, sustainability remains a cornerstone of SAMURAI Paint's vision. Chief Executive Officer Mr. Ian Ong Yoke En emphasized the company's commitment "Each year, more than fifteen billion aerosol cans are discarded globally. Recognizing the scale of this environmental challenge, SAMURAI Paint is actively developing solutions to address it."

Aligned with this goal, the company is building strategic partnerships with key players in the global automotive and aerosol industries, particularly across India and the United States. These alliances aim to create mutually beneficial collaborations, strengthen SAMURAI Paint's international footprint, and accelerate its entry into larger markets.

28 Years Strong — Building the Future of Color

Looking ahead, SAMURAI Paint remains driven by innovation, sustainability, and expansion. Guided by Mr. Ong's belief that "where there is market, there is talent — and where there is talent, there is opportunity," the company continues to empower its people and push the boundaries of coating technology.

With its forward-thinking mindset, people-oriented culture, and commitment to sustainable innovation, SAMURAI Paint is poised to shape the future of automotive coatings — proving that after 28 years of excellence, its spirit of innovation still burns bright. For more information, please log on to www.samurai2kaerosol.com

