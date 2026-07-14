Samyang Corporation Unveils New Crystalline Dietary Fiber Brand 'Fibernova' at IFT 2026

Participates in IFT 2026, the international food technology expo held in Chicago, U.S., from July 13 to 15

Names its crystalline dietary fiber brand "Fibernova," signifying an innovative next-generation dietary fiber ingredient

Presents metabolic research findings on Samyang Corporation's specialty food ingredients…showcases their potential applications in food product development to global customers

SEOUL, South Korea, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Samyang Corporation announced that it will participate in IFT (Institute of Food Technologists) 2026, the world's largest food technology expo, to be held in Chicago, U.S., from July 13 to 15, where it will unveil its new crystalline dietary fiber brand.

Samyang Corporation's exhibition booth at IFT 2026

IFT is the world's largest food technology expo, bringing together more than 1,000 companies from approximately 80 countries. The event provides a platform to explore the latest technologies and trends in the global food industry and attracts more than 20,000 industry professionals each year. Samyang Corporation has participated in the event annually since 2017, showcasing its proprietary functional food ingredients and technological capabilities.

At this year's expo, Samyang Corporation will unveil "Fibernova" for the first time as the brand name for Kestose, its crystalline dietary fiber ingredient. The name Fibernova combines "Fiber" with "Nova," which signifies innovation, conveying the meaning of an "innovative next-generation dietary fiber ingredient."

Kestose is a type of fructooligosaccharide (FOS) and a prebiotic ingredient that serves as a food source for beneficial gut bacteria. It is a high-purity ingredient containing more than 99% fructooligosaccharides and, unlike conventional dietary fibers, can be produced in crystalline form. It also provides approximately 30% of the sweetness of sugar while containing only about 1% sugar, making it well suited for use in reduced-sugar products. Together, its crystalline form, high dietary fiber content, and near-zero sugar profile make it suitable for a wide range of applications, including functional beverages and other nutrition-focused products.

To help booth visitors better understand Fibernova, Samyang Corporation will offer powdered electrolyte drink sticks containing Fibernova as tasting samples. The samples are low in sugar and high in dietary fiber, while offering a clean drinking experience without powder clumping.

Samyang Corporation will also highlight its capabilities in customized product development by combining the strengths of its proprietary specialty food ingredients with the technological capabilities of its AI-powered sugar reduction solution, the 3S (Smart, Simple, Successful) Solution. When customers enter their desired sugar reduction target, product characteristics and cost requirements, the AI recommends the optimal combination and formulation ratios of Samyang Corporation's specialty ingredients. This helps reduce the time and cost required for initial formulation design, repeated sample testing and formulation adjustments.

At its exhibition booth, Samyang Corporation will also offer pectin gummy samples developed using the 3S Solution. The gummies use the alternative sweetener allulose and the soluble dietary fiber resistant maltodextrin to reduce sugar while maintaining the characteristic texture and flavor of gummy confectionery.

With the growth of the GLP-1-related market reshaping consumer eating habits and nutritional needs, the global food industry is increasingly focusing on the development of products that offer smaller portions with higher nutritional value, reduced sugar with added protein and dietary fiber, and longer-lasting satiety.

In response to these changes, Samyang Corporation has conducted research into how its specialty food ingredients, including allulose, kestose, and resistant maltodextrin, affect metabolic responses such as postprandial blood glucose levels, as well as the gut environment. At the exhibition, the company shared its research findings with visiting customers and highlighted the characteristics of each ingredient and its potential applications in food product development.

"In developing reduced-sugar products, it is essential to reduce the amount of sugar used while maintaining excellent taste and texture," said Jung Jisuk, Head of the Food Business Unit at Samyang Corporation. "Based on our 3S Solution and specialty food ingredients, Samyang Corporation will continue to strengthen its capabilities to support customized product development and respond quickly to the diverse needs of global food companies."

Meanwhile, Samyang Corporation continues to expand its presence in the global food ingredients market through Fibernova, alongside its allulose brand Nexweet and resistant maltodextrin brand Fiberest. Allulose is an almost zero-calorie alternative sweetener that provides approximately 70% of the sweetness of sugar, while resistant maltodextrin is a soluble dietary fiber that may help support regular bowel movements, suppress postprandial increases in blood glucose levels and improve blood triglyceride levels.

SOURCE Samyang Corporation