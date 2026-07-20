Samyang Roundsquare Launches Spindle, a Science-Led Metabolic Health Brand Focused on the Gut-Muscle Connection

Introducing Spindle Muscle+ with Akkermansia MYO™ — a new approach to strength as we age, with the clinical proof behind it

LOS ANGELES, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Samyang Roundsquare announces the launch of Spindle, a science-led metabolic health brand with its debut product, Spindle Muscle+, to redefine how adults think about strength and aging. Spindle Muscle+ is powered by Akkermansia MYO™, a clinically studied strain shown to support muscle strength, through the gut.1

Spindle Muscle+ Spindle Muscle+

For decades, the conversation around muscle health has been limited to two directives: lift more and eat more protein. Spindle introduces a fundamentally new perspective. Emerging research reveals the gut-muscle connection: a critical driver in muscle health — regulating protein synthesis, systemic inflammation, and ultimately building and preserving muscle.2

Spindle Muscle+ is the first postbiotic supplement designed to support the gut-muscle connection.

"Maintaining muscle strength over time depends on more than protein and staying active alone," said Faissal Tahiri, Head of Healthcare, Samyang America. "With Spindle, we are bringing forward a science-led approach that looks at the biological systems influencing muscle function, including the growing scientific understanding of the gut–muscle connection."

The Silent Crisis: Muscle Loss Begins Earlier Than You Think

Muscle strength decline can begin as early as the mid-30s, progressing steadily with age. This loss impacts mobility, metabolic health and overall health span — the number of years spent living in good health. While most supplements focus on isolated nutrients such as protein or amino acids, few address the underlying biological systems that influence muscle function.

That's where Spindle starts.

The Science of Akkermansia MYO™

At the core of Spindle Muscle+ is Akkermansia MYO™, a pasteurized (non-live) postbiotic derived from Akkermansia muciniphila - a beneficial microbe extensively studied for its role in gut barrier integrity and metabolic health.2 Notably, Akkermansia levels naturally decline with age.

Akkermansia MYO™ has undergone multiple rounds of research, testing, and clinical trials using the gold standard methodology (12-week, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled) for proving efficacy and safety. Recent clinical study in adults aged 60+, Akkermansia MYO™ resulted in:

+10.4% increase in hamstring strength vs control 3

+14.1% increase in muscle power vs control 3

Significant increase in grip strength (+5.0% points vs control) 3

Significant increase in prealbumin levels – biomarker for muscle maintenance & repair (+5.6% points vs control) 3

Significant decrease in myostatin levels vs control – biomarker that limits muscle growth when elevated (−37.8% points)3

Designed For A New Generation of Longevity Thinkers

Spindle is built for health-invested adults, primarily in their 40s and 50s, who are thinking proactively about longevity, not waiting to react to decline.

Skeptical of fragmented wellness solutions

Motivated by science, not marketing claims

Focused on staying capable for work, family, and life

Spindle Muscle+ is also suitable for adults using GLP-1 medications — a rapidly growing group facing increased risk of lean muscle loss during weight change, an underserved need in the supplement category.

Product Integrity Without Compromise

Spindle Muscle+ reflects rigorous standards in formulation and production:

Gluten-free, non-GMO

Free from common allergens (egg, soy, wheat, nuts, fish, shellfish)

No artificial sweeteners, color additives, or preservatives

Produced in a GMP-certified facility under strict quality protocols

Developed with an FDA-reviewed New Dietary Ingredient (NDI)

Unlike traditional probiotics, Spindle Muscle+ leverages a heat-stabilized postbiotic to ensure shelf-stable potency and precision dosing for up to two years without refrigeration for convenient, consistent support.

Backed by Samyang Roundsquare

Spindle is developed by Samyang Roundsquare, a Korea-based, global food and healthcare company focused on science-led innovation and advanced nutrition.

"Muscle health is influenced by biological systems we're only beginning to fully understand, including the gut-muscle connection," said Ahjin Kim, PhD, Head of R&D, Samyang Healthcare. "The clinical research behind Akkermansia MYO™ gave us the evidence we needed to bring that science into a product people can trust. Spindle Muscle+ reflects our commitment to formulating from data, not assumptions."

To learn more or to purchase Spindle Muscle+, please visit us.spindle.bio.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

References

1. Kang et al., Nutrients, 2024. Based on a randomized, placebo-controlled 12-week study of Akkermansia MYO™ in adults ages 60+ (predominantly women). Mechanism of action and basic science support broader expected benefits. Individual results may vary based on biology, lifestyle, and other individual factors.

2. Depommier et al., Nature Medicine, 2019. Based on a 3-month clinical study of pasteurized Akkermansia in overweight or obese adults with insulin resistance and metabolic syndrome. Individual results may vary.

3. Third-party clinical study. Data on file. Based on a randomized, placebo-controlled 12-week study of pasteurized Akkermansia MYO™ in adults ages 60–80 (predominantly women). As with other supplement ingredients, individual results may vary based on biology, lifestyle, and other individual factors.

SOURCE SAMYANG AMERICA