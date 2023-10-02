San Antonio Family Physician Dr. Pedro A. Calzada Opens MDVIP-Affiliated Practice

Well-Respected Physician Leader Joins National MDVIP Network to Provide Personalized, Preventive Care in the Alamo City

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MDVIP , the market leader in personalized healthcare with a network of over 1,100 physicians nationwide, today announced that top-rated family physician Pedro A. Calzada, M.D., has opened an MDVIP-affiliated practice in North Central San Antonio. Dr. Calzada, who has practiced in the Alamo City for over 15 years, is currently accepting patients who want a more direct relationship with their primary care doctor. He has a special interest in the management of chronic conditions such as diabetes and heart disease and preventive health. Dr. Calzada is bilingual in English and Spanish and is affiliated with Foundation Surgical Hospital of San Antonio.

MDVIP-affiliated physicians offer a solution to the many frustrations that patients can experience with traditional primary care, including long waits to schedule an appointment, rushed visits and difficulty getting all of their concerns addressed. By maintaining a smaller practice, Dr. Calzada is able to dedicate more time with patients to focus on prevention and early detection as well as help manage chronic conditions. Other conveniences include same- or next-day appointments that last an average of 30 minutes and 24/7 physician availability.

"It is my greatest privilege to provide compassionate primary care to families in our community and to help patients better understand their body and mind in their journey to optimal health," said Dr. Calzada, who was raised in South Texas and calls San Antonio home. "By harnessing the power of early detection with the aid of advanced screenings, the MDVIP model helps us work toward this important goal. It also gives us the time to forge a strong doctor-patient relationship that not only many people seek, but has been shown to improve clinical outcomes."

Personalized Care

For an annual membership fee, patients receive the MDVIP Wellness Program , a comprehensive yearly health assessment that includes advanced diagnostic tests and screenings to give a more complete view of the patient's overall health. Using the results, physicians provide ongoing coaching and tools to help patients make healthier lifestyle choices, prevent disease and achieve their wellness goals.

Other benefits include the MDVIP Connect app and website, which allow patients to communicate with their doctor online, access personal health records and obtain meal plans, workout programs and other healthcare resources. Should an emergent need arise while a patient is traveling, physicians can help arrange care with a local hospital, pharmacy or doctor, which may include another MDVIP affiliate.

Proven Health Outcomes

MDVIP is at the forefront of healthcare research , with 11 studies published in peer-reviewed medical journals. Findings demonstrate better health outcomes among patients in MDVIP-affiliated practices compared to those in traditional primary care practices, including:

79% fewer hospitalizations for Medicare patients, equating to $600 million savings in one year

savings in one year 72% fewer hospitalizations for commercially insured patients

40% more patients identified at risk for cardiovascular disease using advanced testing

About Pedro A. Calzada, M.D.

Dr. Calzada received his medical degree from the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio. He completed his internship and residency at the prestigious CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Family Medicine Program in San Antonio, where he earned the Resident Scholar Award in recognition of his outstanding performance. Dr. Calzada is a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians, American Medical Association and Texas Academy of Family Physicians. He is bilingual in English and Spanish and is affiliated with Foundation Surgical Hospital of San Antonio. Dr. Calzada serves as the team physician for Antonian College Preparatory High School athletics and has also served as a medical director and health consultant to many organizations in the local community. His office is located at 147 West Sunset Road, Suite 200, in North Central San Antonio. For more information about Dr. Calzada, visit https://www.mdvip.com/doctors/pedrocalzadamd .

About MDVIP

MDVIP leads the market in membership-based healthcare that goes far beyond concierge medicine services with a national network of more than 1,100 primary care physicians serving over 390,000 patients. For more information, visit www.mdvip.com . Follow MDVIP on Facebook , Instagram , X and LinkedIn .

