San Antonio to Celebrate School Choice Week with City-wide Open House

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Families Empowered will celebrate National School Choice Week with a city-wide open house at various schools in San Antonio on Saturday, Jan. 18. Students, parents, and community members are invited to stop by participating schools between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. to learn more about what makes each school a unique learning environment.

The city-wide open house event is the first of its kind in Texas, with traditional public schools, public charter schools, and private schools working collaboratively to see it come to fruition. Families Empowered will be hosting a similar city-wide open house in Austin.

Community members can learn more, find a list of participating schools, and register at eventbrite.com/e/san-antonio-city-wide-open-house-tickets-85188074825.

The event is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2020, which will feature more than 50,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"The celebration will help us highlight San Antonio schools and the choices parents have," said Quincy Boyd, Director of School and Community Partnerships at Families Empowered, which is hosting the event. "Our goal is to ensure that all parents feel they are welcomed and supported by their school and community leaders in their search for the right school for their child."

Families Empowered believes every family deserves to have access to schools that work for them and provides parents information so they can choose what is best for their child.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com/texas.

