San Antonio Virtual School Fair to Bring Families Their School Choices, Make Applying Easier

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Families will have the opportunity to meet San Antonio-area schools online, receive free application help, and even win raffle prizes during Families Empowered's "Virtual School Fair" on Saturday, Jan. 30.

The event is free to all families and will feature live, one-on-one connections with representatives from a variety of pre-K-12th grade schools in San Antonio. Families can visit virtual booths to chat with school representatives about their programs, campus, and values.

An all-day livestream featuring San Antonio Charter Moms, Families Empowered, SA School Finder, MindshiftED, and National School Choice Week will offer parents tips and information about school types and the school choice process.

Whatever schools they choose to apply for, families can receive step-by-step, secure application help from a Families Empowered Family Success Specialist in a private Zoom conference during the fair.

The San Antonio Virtual School Fair is the second in a series of virtual fairs across Texas, with other fairs serving families in Austin and Houston.

The San Antonio Virtual School Fair takes place 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. To register for the event, visit www.saschoolfair.org

This event is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2021, which will feature more than 33,000 virtual celebrations across all 50 states.

"It's more important than ever for San Antonio families to be able to find schools that work for their kids," said Ann Starr, chief programs officer at Families Empowered. "We're thrilled to have so many schools participating, including Great Hearts, San Antonio ISD, and BASIS. We can't wait to virtually see everyone on January 30!"

This event is organized by Families Empowered, which brings families information so they can choose the education that works best for them.

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week focuses equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of events and activities –– such as school fairs, open houses, and student showcases –– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. Year-round, National School Choice Week develops resources and guides to assist families searching for schools or learning environments for their children. The effort is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation. For more information visit schoolchoiceweek.com.

