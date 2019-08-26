San Diego Doubles Its Support of Wounded Veterans

"It just warms your heart and just reminds you that we have great people and great humanity and so many great San Diegans that come out and do a 5K for a good cause," Angelica said.

For the next hour and a half, supporters began to return to the finish line. Families, teams, veterans, even a participant dressed as a stormtrooper completed the event as they all supported our nation's heroes.

Reece Jensen, one of the top fundraisers for the San Diego event, has participated two years in a row.

"It's fantastic," Reece said. "It's a great group of people; it's a great charity. We love doing it every year, and we'll be doing it for a long time."

Over 700 people participated in Carry Forward San Diego in 2018. That number more than doubled this year.

"Seeing more than 1,500 people support wounded veterans and their families speaks to the character of the San Diego community and its powerful connection to our military," said WWP CEO Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Mike Linnington. "I can't wait to see the same passion to honor and empower wounded warriors in other cities as we've seen here in San Diego."

Carry Forward will carry on in Nashville (Sept. 21); San Antonio (Oct. 5); Jacksonville, Florida (Nov. 9); and at virtual events through the end of the year.

Want to help put the mission to empower wounded veterans in motion? Visit the Carry Forward website, and sign up at one of the three remaining locations or register your virtual squad today!

Since 2003, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) has been meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers – helping them achieve their highest ambition.

