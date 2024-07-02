San Diego Hyundai Dealers Donate a 2024 Hyundai Palisade to the Emilio Nares Foundation Supporting Children with Cancer

SAN DIEGO, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Local San Diego Hyundai dealers donated a 2024 Hyundai Palisade to the Emilio Nares Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping families with children battling cancer and other life-threatening diseases. The vehicle will be used for the foundation's "Ride With Emilio" program, which provides free transportation for underserved children and their caregivers to and from hospital appointments. The donation complements Hyundai's longstanding support of the pediatric cancer community through Hyundai Hope On Wheels, a 501©(3) nonprofit organization supported by Hyundai Motor America and its 835 U.S. dealers, which has donated to the renowned Rady Children's Hospital in San Diego for pediatric cancer research.

(left to right) Israel Mora, Pedder Hyundai, Elsa Eugenia Roth, Richard Nares, Emilio Nares Foundation at Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego on June 20, 2024. (Photo/Hyundai)

"On behalf of San Diego Hyundai dealers, we are honored to support the Emilio Nares Foundation with a brand new 2024 Hyundai Palisade to aid in the transportation of children receiving treatment for cancer and other illnesses," said Chris George, general manager of El Cajon Hyundai and chairman of the San Diego Hyundai Dealer Advertising Association. "With Hyundai's nonprofit, Hyundai Hope On Wheels, Hyundai recognizes the importance of supporting the whole child and family while they are receiving care during a challenging time."

About ENF (Emilio's Story)

When Emilio was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL), his parents Richard and Diane felt their world turned upside down cycling through emotions including fear, promise, desperation, and hope. Despite a relapse, intensive chemotherapy, marrow registry search, and a transplant, the Nares family say they felt lucky. They had family, friends, even strangers reaching out to help them. However, while living at the hospital, it became clear not everyone has the same kind of support.

After Emilio passed away just before his sixth birthday, he passed the torch on to his parents. Richard and Diane honored his memory by creating the Emilio Nares Foundation (ENF) to help low-income underserved families meet basic needs, especially transportation. Emilio's spirit can be felt in the hundreds of young patients ENF helps annually — laughter in the van, a comforting hand during hard times at the hospital, and the smiling eyes of our families. He looks after us all.

Follow ENF online at enfhope.org and on Twitter at @ENFHope.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (in development in Georgia), and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 835 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a recent economic impact report. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America