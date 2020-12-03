San Diego State University Standardizes on Sony's New MAS-A100 IP Beamforming Microphone

Designed for a range of lecture and presentation environments, the MAS-A100 beamforming microphone offers advanced clear audio for speech reinforcement with an Intelligent Feedback Reducer function, which can extract speech while suppressing unwanted feedback. The easy to install microphone minimizes ambient noise, offers automatic gain control and has a dual-channel output for simultaneous recording that captures instructor's and students' voices. It is compatible with third party Dante® mixers, converters and other devices, as well as power over Ethernet (PoE). A single cable can connect it to the system.

"As we refreshed the design of our classroom due to the pandemic, we sought a touchless experience to safeguard employees and adhere to health and safety protocols," said Rudy Arias, Associate Director, Instructional Technology Services, San Diego State University. "We were looking for an audio solution that would be hands-free, easy to implement, cost-effective and offer high-quality sound from any location. When we were introduced to the Sony IP ceiling microphone through a virtual demo, we placed our order within hours. We knew right away that it met our list of requirements and would be a reliable solution for our new hybrid classroom experience. We are currently installing them across our two campuses to make a bigger impact and facilitate a more engaging educational experience for teachers and students alike, and we are actively exploring and testing additional Sony classroom solutions to complement the new microphones and enhance our display capabilities."

"The MAS-A100 offers a number of beneficial features that enhances acoustic experiences, in-classroom or at-home, including the ability to record lectures for on-demand purposes," said Theresa Alesso, Pro Division President, Sony Electronics. "As universities navigate new ways of instructing and connecting with students remotely, audio has become a primary area of focus. The pristine sound quality of our beamforming microphones builds a solid foundation for increasing interactivity, while enabling a two-way dialogue that enriches learning."

San Diego State University has outfitted classrooms with Sony's new microphone technology for the fall semester, with plans to add more units in the future.

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Corporation (Japan), one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.com/news for more information.

