San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance Celebrates the Birth of a Sumatran Tiger Cub at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park

Cub's Arrival Makes Important Contributions to Genetic Diversity and Overall Health of Sumatran Tiger Species

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance is celebrating the birth of a Sumatran tiger cub at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park's Tull Family Tiger Trail habitat. The cub was born August 23 to first-time mother Jillian. This birth is an important step in San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance's ongoing work to conserve Sumatran tigers.

Image of Sumatran tiger cub born at San Diego Zoo Safari Park on August 23, 2024

Wildlife care specialists are closely monitoring Jillian and her cub, and they report Jillian has quickly taken to being a mom and has been demonstrating all the expected and correct maternal behaviors. The cub has shown attachment to Jillian and has been very active and vocal as they explore and grow.

"We are thrilled at the birth of this very special tiger cub at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park," said Lisa Peterson, senior vice president and executive director, San Diego Zoo Safari Park. "This birth adds Jillian's incredibly important genes into the pool of the population, furthering the genetic diversity and health of the Sumatran tiger species." Added Peterson, "Jillian's care team has done an exceptional job monitoring her and her cub throughout this process, and it has been a joy for them to watch her enjoy motherhood. We hope this cub will allow our guests to gain a greater understanding of this incredibly special species and the importance of conserving their natural habitats."

The birth is a result of a breeding recommendation through the AZA Sumatran Tiger Species Survival Plan (SSP) Program. Each SSP Program, overseen by conservationists nationwide, ensures genetic diversity and healthy, self-sustaining assurance populations of threatened and endangered wildlife.

With only an estimated 400 to 600 remaining in native habitats, Sumatran tigers are critically endangered. Tigers face many challenges, including loss of habitat, human-wildlife coexistence and poaching. People can help protect tigers by avoiding products made with non-sustainable palm oil, an industry that harms tiger habitats, and by refusing to purchase items made from endangered wildlife.

Jillian and her cub will remain in her den for several weeks. This window of time is crucial, as it allows the youngsters to bond with and learn from their mother. When Jillian is ready, she will bring her cub out of the den, where they will have access to a specially designed maternity habitat that allows Jillian to keep an eye on her cub while they explore the outdoors for the first time. Wildlife care specialists estimate this will happen when the cub is 10 to 12 weeks old, though it will be dependent on health and behavior.

About San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance

San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, a nonprofit conservation leader, inspires passion for nature and collaboration for a healthier world. The Alliance supports innovative conservation science through global partnerships. Through wildlife care, science expertise and collaboration, more than 44 endangered species have been reintroduced to native habitats. Annually, the Alliance reaches over 1 billion people, in person at the San Diego Zoo and San Diego Zoo Safari Park, and virtually in 150 countries through media channels, including San Diego Zoo Wildlife Explorers television programming in children's hospitals in 14 countries. Wildlife Allies—members, donors and guests—make success possible.

PRESS ROOM: sdzwa.org/pr/sumatran-tiger-cub-2024

Link includes:

B-roll and photos of tiger cub

PERMITTED USE: Images and video(s) are provided to the media solely for reproduction, public display, and distribution in a professional journalistic non-commercial and non-sponsored context in connection with newspaper, magazine, broadcast media (radio, television) or internet media (ad enabled blog, webcasts, webinars, podcasts). Image(s) and video(s) may not be made available for public or commercial download, licensing or sale.

ADDITIONAL LIMITATION: Media acknowledges and agrees that San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance specifically does not grant a right to sublicense any image and/or video without the prior express written consent of San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance in each instance and at its sole discretion.

REQUIRED CREDIT AND CAPTION: All image and/or video uses must bear the copyright notice and/or be properly credited to the relevant photographer, as shown in the image metadata, and must be accompanied by a caption that makes reference to the San Diego Zoo and/or San Diego Zoo Safari Park. Any uses in which the image and/or video appears without proper copyright notice, photographer credit and a caption referencing the San Diego Zoo, San Diego Zoo Safari Park, and/or San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance are subject to paid licensing.

AP PERMITTED USE: Specific to the Associated Press ("AP") only, San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance has provided to the AP one or more photograph(s) and/or video(s) for distribution by the AP to its subscribers and customers solely for editorial publication. San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance is the sole copyright owner of the photograph(s) and/or video(s) furnished to AP for editorial publication by AP and its subscribers and customers in all media now known or hereafter created. Said content is a factually accurate rendering of what it depicts and has not been modified or augmented except for standard cropping and toning.

CONTACT:

San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance

Public Relations

619-685-3291

[email protected]

sdzwa.org

SOURCE San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance