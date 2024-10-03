San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance To Participate in the 136th Rose Parade® Presented by Honda With a Float Commemorating Historic Arrival of Pandas

The Alliance has a Reputation for Awe-Inspiring Floats and Received Top Honors in 2024 with the Sweepstakes Award

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fourth consecutive year, San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance will partner with the Pasadena Tournament of Roses® and participate in the 136th Rose Parade® presented by Honda on New Year's Day. The 2025 Pasadena Tournament of Roses theme, Best Day Ever, will celebrate life's best moments. Every visit to the San Diego Zoo is filled with once-in-a-lifetime experiences, culminating in the 'best day ever' for millions of visitors each year. San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance has a reputation for awe-inspiring floats and received top honors in 2024 with the Sweepstakes Award, given for most beautiful entry.

Rendering of San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance's Rose Parade float Xin Bao (sing bao), one of two giant pandas at the San Diego Zoo. Photo credit: San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance

San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance's parade float will transport viewers across Asia's magnificent ecosystems—from the misty mountains of southwest China to the dense bamboo understories of the Himalayas to the tropical forests of Malaysia. San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance works alongside conservation partners in eight regional Conservation Hubs around the world. Its work in the Asia Conservation Hub centers around key species including pandas and tigers.

The float will feature intricate designs of Yun Chuan (yoon chu-an) and Xin Bao (sing bao), the giant panda pair who made their public debut at the San Diego Zoo on August 8, 2024—designated "California Panda Day" by Governor Gavin Newsom. Five-year-old male Yun Chuan and four-year-old female Xin Bao are the first pandas to enter the United States in 21 years.

"Giant pandas have an extraordinary ability to unite us," said Paul A. Baribault, president and chief executive officer, San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance. "The symbolic presence of Yun Chuan and Xin Bao at the Rose Parade, a storied New Year's tradition, celebrates the power of nature and conservation as a unifying force."

The San Diego Zoo's beloved red pandas Lucas and Adira will also be featured on this year's float, which will replicate their animated antics as they swing through the treetops. Viewers will also enjoy the regal reverence of Connor the Malayan tiger.

Each purposefully designed aspect representing these keystone species will come to life with mesmerizing plants and a dazzling array of flowers. The world-famous San Diego Zoo and San Diego Zoo Safari Park are leading zoological institutions and proudly accredited botanical gardens. This gives San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance a special edge as it leverages its own horticulture teams to grow plants that can be used on its floats including, most notably, the bamboo that will be featured this year.

San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance's 2024 float, themed "It Began With a Roar," celebrated the San Diego Zoo's 107-year history and received top honors. Its float in 2023, themed "Celebrating 50 Years of Conservation" in honor of the San Diego Zoo Safari Park's 50th anniversary, received the Animation Award for most outstanding use of animation.

About San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance

San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, a nonprofit conservation leader, inspires passion for nature and collaboration for a healthier world. The Alliance supports innovative conservation science through global partnerships and groundbreaking efforts at the world-famous San Diego Zoo and San Diego Zoo Safari Park, both leading zoological institutions and accredited botanical gardens. Through wildlife care expertise, cutting-edge science and continued collaboration, more than 44 endangered species have been reintroduced to native habitats. The Alliance reaches over 1 billion people annually through its two conservation parks and media channels in 150 countries, including San Diego Zoo Wildlife Explorers television, available in children's hospitals across 14 countries. Wildlife Allies—members, donors and guests—make success possible.

About the Pasadena Tournament of Roses® and Rose Parade® presented by Honda

The Pasadena Tournament of Roses® is a volunteer organization that hosts America's New Year Celebration® with the Rose Parade® presented by Honda, the Rose Bowl Game® presented by Prudential and a variety of accompanying events. The Association's 935 Members supply more than 80,000 volunteer hours, which will drive the success of the 136th Rose Parade, themed "Best Day Ever!," on Wednesday, January 1, 2025, followed by the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal at the 111th Rose Bowl Game presented by Prudential. Visit www.tournamentofroses.com, like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram and YouTube.

