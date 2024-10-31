San Francisco 49ers and Delta Dental of California Partner to Champion Community Health and Sustainability

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the San Francisco 49ers and Delta Dental of California and Affiliates (Delta Dental) announced a multi-year partnership dedicated to fostering healthier communities across the San Francisco Bay Area through charitable student scholarships and environmental sustainability efforts. As part of the collaboration, Delta Dental will become the Official Dental Insurance Partner of the San Francisco 49ers and join the 49ers Faithful to the Planet initiative, a first-of-its-kind sustainability program.

Sarah Chavarria (Delta Dental Insurance Company) and Brent Schoeb (San Francisco 49ers)

Delta Dental is proud to join other select 49ers corporate partners in the Faithful to the Planet coalition, which aims to make a collective impact for good with aligned social and environmental projects. Since participating in the first-ever Faithful to the Planet Sustainability Summit at Levi's® Stadium earlier this year, Delta Dental has already helped restore nearly 40,000 square feet of crucial redwood forest in collective effort with the Save the Redwoods League project.

Furthering the partnership's emphasis on community, Delta Dental will become a supporting sponsor of 49ers Cal-Hi Sports, the Emmy Award-winning high school sports show highlighting local youth athletes and their achievements on and off the field. The new "Smiles for Scholars" feature will celebrate teams where every athlete is excelling in the classroom. Delta Dental will also grant two annual 49ers Cal-Hi Sports student athlete scholarships to one high school boy and one high school girl.

"As a fellow Bay Area-based brand, Delta Dental shares our commitment to bettering our surrounding communities," said Brent Schoeb, 49ers Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer. "By partnering on initiatives such as 49ers Cal-Hi Sports and Faithful to the Planet, together we will make a difference at a local and global level. We are thrilled to welcome Delta Dental to the 49ers family."

"Delta Dental's newfound partnership with the San Francisco 49ers is rooted in our shared values and the intention of building a healthy, thriving community," said Sarah Chavarria, CEO of Delta Dental Insurance Company. "With our headquarters based in San Francisco, our employees are thrilled to be partnering on various efforts that support and celebrate our local community. Our unique partnership with the 49ers also gives us the opportunity to put a bigger spotlight on issues that are important to our neighbors."

Delta Dental will also sponsor several fan-facing elements and digital activations at Levi's Stadium, including a fixed playclock sign, branded concourse mural, and an interactive Smile Cam on gamedays.

For more information, visit 49ers.com and Delta Dental of California and Affiliates. Photo assets can be reviewed HERE.

About the San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers, owned by the York family, currently play in the NFC West division and have won five Super Bowl trophies including Super Bowl XVI, XIX, XXIII, XXIV and XXIX. The franchise also has eight conference championships and 22 divisional championships and was the first major league professional sports team to be based in San Francisco over 75 years ago. Please visit 49ers.com and follow the 49ers on Facebook and Twitter @49ers.

About Delta Dental of California and Affiliates

Since 1955, Delta Dental of California and Affiliates has offered comprehensive, high-quality oral health care coverage to millions of enrollees and built the strongest network of dental providers in the country. The Delta Dental of California enterprise includes its affiliates Delta Dental Insurance Company, Delta Dental of Pennsylvania, Delta Dental of New York, Inc., as well as the national DeltaCare USA network, and provides dental benefits to more than 31 million people across 15 states and the District of Columbia.* All are members of the Delta Dental Plans Association based in Chicago, Illinois, the not for-profit national association that through a national network of Delta Dental companies collectively covers millions of people nationwide. Delta Dental is a registered trademark of Delta Dental Plans Association. For more information about Delta Dental of California and Affiliates, please visit www.deltadentalins.com.

*Delta Dental of California and Affiliates' operating areas encompass Alabama, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, Montana, Nevada, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia and the District of Columbia, as well as Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

