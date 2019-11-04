San Francisco Marriott Marquis Invites Guests To Let Their Minds Travel As It Reveals Refreshed Design

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The iconic San Francisco Marriott Marquis today unveils an extensive transformation, tailored to facilitating the most inspiring environment for the mind. Celebrating one of the world's most innovative cities, the newly-designed Marriott Marquis seamlessly connects travelers to San Francisco's culture of thoughtful design and creative brilliance.

One of the largest hotels in San Francisco, the redesigned Marriott Marquis continues to be a staple in the skyline, celebrating the spirit of the city through its visually impactful interior and exterior. The new look is inspired as much by San Francisco's steep rolling hills as its prolific creative community that helped form the city's identity as one of the world's most forward-thinking, contemporary destinations. Inclines and platforms creating gradual height changes are complemented with white and gray finishes, abundant textures and vibrant colors.

"At Marriott Hotels, we strive to continually evolve the travel experience to ensure the spaces and amenities within our properties encourage our guests to reach their full creative potential," said Manny Rappenecker, Vice President, Marriott Hotels. "San Francisco has long been home to, and a destination for, progressive, inspired thinkers. The refreshed design of the San Francisco Marriott Marquis will satisfy our guests' desires to stay curious and learn something new during their travels."

The newly-renovated 1,500 guestrooms and suites have been thoughtfully redesigned to meet today's traveler's needs – reflecting the latest design thinking from the Marriott Hotels brand. Stunning views of the city are paired with multi-purpose work surfaces that allow guests to choose exactly how they seek to work and live. Smart TVs are equipped with streaming services including Netflix and Hulu, and curated TED Talks to provide guests with inspirational content right at their fingertips.

"As much today as we did when we first opened our doors 30 years ago, we want to create an inspiring environment for our guests, now through a revamped experience that invites them to let their minds travel," said Mike Kass, General Manager of the San Francisco Marriott Marquis. "New and returning travelers alike will be part of our new chapter, while still paying tribute to the property as a cherished landmark in San Francisco's rich history and remarkable landscape."

The hotel's public spaces have additionally been reconceptualized, including the all-day M Club lounge, multiple dining options, 24-hour full health and fitness center, and expansive meeting and event spaces. Located on the second floor, the M Club offers guests an exclusive relaxed setting to complete the day's work, or to socialize and unwind. Complementary Wi-Fi and a selection of snacks and beverages are available to fuel guests throughout the day.

With 65 renovated rooms offering more than 133,000 square-feet of meeting and event space, the Marriott Marquis can accommodate any event need, including trade shows, galas, weddings, and small meetings. Offering state-of-the-art technology combined with dedicated event planners and culinary teams, the San Francisco Marriott Marquis is ready to design events that will inspire new perspectives, from the boardroom to the ballroom.

Travelers and city dwellers alike can enjoy cocktails and light bites while taking in the best views of San Francisco from The View Lounge, the hotel's rooftop bar on the 39th floor. Additional on-property dining options include Mission Street Pantry, an urban marketplace offering Peet's® Coffee, local snack favorites and meals for guests on the go, and B55 Craft House and Kitchen, serving San Francisco-inspired dishes, craft beers, bourbons and wine by the glass.

Centrally located in San Francisco's prime SoMa district, the Marriott Marquis is just steps away from city landmarks and attractions, including the Yerba Buena Gardens, the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, Moscone Convention Center, and Westfield San Francisco prime shopping destination. Nearby access to Interstate 80 and the Powell Street BART station allow guests to travel to and from the property with ease. For more information, please visit www.sfmarriottmarquis.com.

