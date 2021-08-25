San Gabriel Valley Entrepreneur Opens Always Best Care of Pasadena

ROSEVILLE, Calif., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Always Best Care Senior Services, one of the leading senior care franchise systems in the United States, announced today the launch of its 15th franchise in California with the opening of its location in Pasadena at 425 N Santa Anita Ave, Suite A., Arcadia. Always Best Care of Pasadena is owned and operated by franchisee Diane Pierson and will provide award-winning senior care services to Pasadena and the surrounding communities, including South Pasadena, Altadena, Sierra Madre, Arcadia, San Marino, Temple City, parts of North El Monte, among others.

"We are glad to see further expansion in Southern California, with our 15th location in the state, this marks a tremendous milestone for us, as we continue to provide superior senior care services to local communities across the country," said Jake Brown, President & CEO of Always Best Care. "From day one, our team has seen the passion Diane brings to Always Best Care, with an entrepreneurial spirit as well as a desire to help others in her community, she's a welcomed addition to the brand and we look forward to supporting her as she grows her business."

Pierson received her bachelor's degree in computer science from San Diego State University and has since worked in management, spending several years in the public sector, including with agencies such as the Army Corp of Engineers and the Port of Long Beach developing, integrating, and implementing project controls and project management. Pierson's longtime career has provided her with the necessary tools for entrepreneurship, allowing her to build strong relationships within the community. She now looks forward to fulfilling her passions by helping families and creating jobs in the local community as a passionate leader.

"Born and raised in Pasadena and the surrounding neighborhoods, my roots inspired me to chase after my dreams of opening a senior care franchise in the city I call home," said Pierson. "From the discovery process at Always Best Care and through the opening of my location, the franchise support I've received has been phenomenal. It's always been a goal of mine to become an entrepreneur, and now that it's a reality in an industry I'm passionate about serving, I'm proud to have a team of professionals who support me."

Always Best Care is one of the nation's leading providers of non-medical in-home care and assisted living referral services. The company delivers its services through an international network of more than 200 independently owned and operated franchise territories throughout the United States and Canada.

By working with case managers, social workers, discharge planners, doctors, and families, Always Best Care franchise owners provide affordable, comprehensive solutions that can be specifically matched to meet a client's particular physical or social needs. The hallmark services of Always Best Care include non-medical in-home care and assisted living finder and referral services, with skilled home health care in some limited markets.

For additional information on services available through Always Best Care of Pasadena, or for a free evaluation, please call 626-778-1441, email [email protected] or www.alwaysbestcarepasadena.com.

About Always Best Care

Founded in 1996, Always Best Care Senior Services is based on the belief that having the right people for the right level of care means peace of mind for the client and family. Always Best Care assists seniors with a wide range of conditions and personal needs, and currently provides millions of hours of care every year. Franchise opportunities are available to individuals interested in leveraging the company's clear strategy and proven track record for delivering affordable, dependable service to seniors in their local areas.

Always Best Care also offers an exclusive program called Always in Touch, a telephone reassurance program that provides a daily phone call to seniors and disabled adults who are living alone and have limited contact with the outside world. Always in Touch is a national telephone reassurance program offered in the USA and Canada. For more information on Always in Touch, or to request an application, visit www.Always-In-Touch.com .

