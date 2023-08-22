SAN JOSE CELEBRATES TACO BELL CANTINA GRAND OPENING, AUG. 23

Win Free Taco Bell for a Year, plus first 100 customers receive exclusive gift

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Diversified Restaurant Group (DRG), one of the largest Taco Bell franchisees operating 325 Taco Bell locations, is opening its newest Taco Bell Cantina in San Jose, CA at Westfield Oakridge Mall (925 Blossom Hill Rd., Suite 1641). A grand opening celebration is slated for Wednesday, August 23, 2023, from 10am - midnight. The first 100 customers will be treated to an exclusive Taco Bell cup. Plus, for every purchase on grand opening day, guests will be entered to win Free Taco Bell for a Year*.

The newest Cantina boasts a retro look with a vintage movie theater display case. It features three ordering kiosks, a pick-up window, and patio seating that can accommodate up to 24 guests. The location also serves alcoholic beverages including liquor, beer and wine. Alcohol is reserved for guests 21 years and older.

"The new San Jose Taco Bell Cantina is a great addition to the community and offers more ease and convenience for customers to dine in, order delivery, or pick up to-go orders," said SG Ellison, Franchisee of Taco Bell & CEO of Diversified Restaurant Group. "Plus, the cool factor for this location is that customers can quickly get their Taco Bell and Twisted Freeze fix before or after shopping or seeing a new movie release at the amazing Century Theatre in the Westfield Oakridge Mall.

Want to order ahead from the new San Jose Taco Bell Cantina? Download the Taco Bell app from the App Store or Google Play and be on your way to Live Más.

*Free Taco Bell for a Year includes one meal per week for 52 weeks. 

Images HERE

About Diversified Restaurant Group
Diversified Restaurant Group is a restaurant business comprised of owners and operators working to innovate and grow with quick service and fast casual brands across the country. What started as a limited partnership in a 29-unit Taco Bell franchise in 2012, has since grown into a 350+ unit, multi-brand QSR operation with restaurants in Nevada, California, Kansas, Missouri and Alaska. To learn more visit drgfood.com.

Media Contact:
Brianne Barbakoff
[email protected]

SOURCE Diversified Restaurant Group

